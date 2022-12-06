Insightful New Guide by One of America's Top Financial Professionals Encourages and Prepares the Next Generation of Purpose-Driven Wealth Managers

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Written by Raj Sharma, one of America's leading financial advisors, and published by Amplify Publishing, The Purposeful Wealth Advisor: How to Build a Rewarding Career While Helping Clients Achieve Their Dreams, is available today. Featuring a foreword by president of Merrill Wealth Management, Andy Sieg, this book is an easy-to-read guide which offers timely advice and an accessible path to a career in financial planning.

In this culmination of his three decades of experience, the Barron's Hall of Fame author shows readers how to get started in the business of wealth management, thrive as they build a client base, inspire their future, and help clients achieve their dreams—by leading them step-by-step down his own path. He demonstrates why a purpose-driven philosophy, passion, and integrity are the keys to being a successful and effective financial advisor.

"With equal parts logic and love, Raj Sharma makes a convincing case that working as a financial advisor is a noble and lucrative career," says Jack Otter, editor-at-large of Barron's and global head at Dow Jones Wealth & Asset Management.

In addition to preparing the next generation of financial professionals, Raj hopes The Purposeful Wealth Advisor will encourage historically marginalized groups to consider a career in financial advice. He highlights that wealth management firms should represent the people they serve, creating a world of opportunity for those who break the mold.

Thoughtful and analytical, Raj has received numerous industry designations. Beyond being inducted into the Barron's Hall of Fame, he was named among America's top 100 financial advisors by the publication for nearly two decades. Forbes named Raj one of America's top wealth advisors from 2016–2022 as well. Most recently, Barron's featured the Sharma Group among the country's top 50 private wealth teams and Raj as the #1 advisor in Massachusetts. Additionally, Raj was named to the Financial Times' list of the top 400 financial advisors in the country for nine consecutive years.

According to Kirkus Reviews, The Purposeful Wealth Advisor is "widely applicable and engaging advice that aims to provide a real-world foundation for future investment planners."

The Purposeful Wealth Advisor is available now from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers. Learn more and connect at www.purposefuladvisor.com.

