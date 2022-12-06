Eos Completes Majority Recapitalization of Gulf Pacific

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Pacific, LLC ("Gulf Pacific"), a value-added packager and processor of high-quality specialty foods and ingredients, including imported fragrant and organic rice varieties, rice flours, stabilized rice bran and ancient grains, has completed a majority recapitalization with Eos Partners and its affiliates (collectively, "Eos"), a New York based private investment firm. Gulf Pacific LLC acquired Southwest Spice, LLC ("Southwest Spice") as part of the transaction, a value-added packager and processor of dry edible beans and spice blends (together with Gulf Pacific, the "Company"). Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Christian Brenckmann, Gulf Pacific's CEO, commented on the transaction. "I am looking forward to the successful integration of Gulf Pacific with Southwest Spice given their natural compatibility with the way many people eat today. I am very optimistic about our future and the further value we can bring to the business segments we serve."

"Gulf Pacific has a strong customer value proposition based on its breadth and depth of product offerings and its service-oriented approach. The combination of Gulf Pacific and Southwest Spice will allow the Company to provide new and existing customers with an expanded assortment of products," said Craig Gottesman, Principal with Eos. "Together with Christian and the Gulf Pacific team, we look forward to supporting the Company's next chapter of growth, both organically and through acquisition."

Debt financing for the transaction was provided through a new senior credit facility led by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. Lincoln International LLC served as sole placement agent for the debt financing. Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor to Gulf Pacific. Winston & Strawn LLP, served as legal counsel to Eos.

About Gulf Pacific

Founded in 1988, Gulf Pacific is a value-added packager and processor of high-quality specialty foods and ingredients, including healthy and organic rice varieties, rice flour ingredients, ancient grains, dry edible beans and spice blends.

For more information, please visit www.gulfpac.com.

About Eos Partners

Formed in 1994, Eos is an investment firm with a decades-long track record of making private equity investments in middle-market companies. Eos partners with management teams to expand and strengthen their capabilities, accelerate growth both organically and through acquisition, and grow these businesses into larger scale, leading enterprises.

For more information, please visit www.eospartners.com.

