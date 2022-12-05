Palm Beach Tan® Surpasses 600-Location Milestone with Acquisition of Ultra Tan

Nation's Largest Indoor Tanning Provider Acquires 52 Locations Across Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Beach Tan , Inc., the nation's largest indoor tanning provider, today announced that it has surpassed the 600-location milestone with the acquisition of 52 Ultra Tan locations in several cities across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. With the latest addition, Palm Beach Tan now operates more than 600 franchised and company-owned locations in 33 states and has nearly doubled in size in the last seven years through acquisitions, new construction, and franchise growth.

"As we continue to expand our footprint and evolve our services, we're elated to move into new markets and provide new ways for our clients and team members to feel empowered through the beauty services we offer," said Diane Lucas, CEO of Palm Beach Tan. "Offering an array of beauty and wellness services and products is at the core of what we do at Palm Beach Tan, and we look forward to sharing those with these communities for years to come."

The new Palm Beach Tan locations will be owned by both corporate and franchise entities. Salons in Wilmington, Fayetteville and Asheville in North Carolina and Myrtle Beach and Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina have been acquired by Palm Beach Tan, Inc. of Dallas, TX. Salons in Columbia, Greenwood, Florence and Charleston, SC as well as Savannah, GA will be owned and operated by long-time Palm Beach Tan franchisee, SVI Corporate, LLC of Aiken, South Carolina.

All sessions, packages and memberships previously purchased at Ultra Tan will be honored by Palm Beach Tan. All memberships will be rolled into the company's signature Premier Rewards® program, offering free upgrades, spray tans, lotion discounts and more to loyal Palm Beach Tan members.

Founded in 1990, Palm Beach Tan, Inc. is the leader in the indoor tanning industry, operating more than 600 locations nationwide, both corporate and franchise-owned under the brands Palm Beach Tan and Planet Tan. The company has revolutionized the industry through innovative technology, products, and services as well as a commitment to the education of the brand's more than 3000 salon beauty consultants. Palm Beach Tan offers the convenience of rewards-based memberships and a full range of beauty services including multiple levels of sunbed tanning beds, sunless spray tanning and skin care, spa services as well as its proprietary line of premium tanning and skin care products, Premier Collection. For more information about Palm Beach Tan, Inc., please visit www.palmbeachtan.com.

