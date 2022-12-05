Bechtel wins the contract to provide project management consultancy services for TROJENA, the iconic mountain destination of NEOM

Project will support Saudi Arabia's economic diversification

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant for TROJENA, a year-round mountain destination in the NEOM region of northwest Saudi Arabia. TROJENA is a key development that will contribute to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals of growing tourism and diversifying its economy away from hydrocarbons. In this role, Bechtel is excited to provide services including technical, commercial and construction management, for the development of TROJENA and supporting NEOM's ambitions for sustainability.

TROJENA is 50km from the Gulf of Aqaba coast in the heart of NEOM's mountainous region, spanning over 1,400 square kilometers, with elevations ranging from 1,500m to 2,600m. Fifty-seven square kilometers will be dedicated to the main development, which will benefit from the unique mountain climate in the region, where temperatures drop below zero in the winter. Such conditions will allow TROJENA to offer the Gulf's first outdoor ski experience and host the 2029 Asian Winter Games after submitting the winning bid.

"NEOM is without question the most ambitious project in living memory, and we are proud to expand our role to support the TROJENA project," said Jake Mumm, Bechtel's regional managing director for Infrastructure. "From a construction perspective, NEOM offers once-in-a-lifetime career opportunities for Saudi nationals, who will be helping to open the world's eyes to the Kingdom's outstanding natural beauty alongside futuristic technology."

Commenting on the bid award, Philip Gullett, Executive Director of TROJENA, said: "NEOM and TROJENA continue to attract international firms as collaborators of a new future where people can live, work, and play in harmony with nature. Our vision defies current industry practices and lays the foundation of what sustainable regional and tourist developments can be.

"It is inspiring to witness how the world's leading minds are coming together to redefine sustainability while maintaining a bespoke development that adapts to the surroundings and exceeds visitors' expectations. Tourists will be able to experience all this at TROJENA, a destination unlike any other on earth," said Gullett.

About TROJENA

TROJENA is a unique year-round mountain destination in NEOM like no other on earth. Six distinctive development districts - Gateway, Discover, Valley, Explore, Relax and Fun – will blend, together with the natural landscape, to offer human-centric experiences for residents and visitors alike. Situated at the heart of NEOM, 50 kilometers from the Gulf of Aqaba coast, TROJENA will be the Gulf's first outdoor ski resort, staging world-class sporting events, art exhibitions, concerts, and cultural festivals.

Due to its high elevation and central location, TROJENA will redefine luxury living and travel offerings as a global sanctuary of wellbeing. Like the rest of the NEOM, TROJENA will be powered entirely by renewable energy while sustainably protecting the region's rich cultural and environmental heritage. TROJENA is planned to complete and welcome visitors and new residents in late 2026 and will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029.

Learn more about TROJENA here or visit www.neom.com for more information about the NEOM project.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

