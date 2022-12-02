Sunroc Announces Acquisition of J.K. Merrill & Sons

POCATELLO, Idaho, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunroc, a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, has announced the finalization of their asset acquisition of Pocatello-based company, J.K. Merrill & Sons. J.K. Merrill's assets will facilitate aggregate expansion in the Eastern Idaho region of Sunroc. J.K. Merrill & Sons will rebrand and operate under the Depatco name.

Sunroc, a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, has announced the finalization of their asset acquisition of Pocatello-based company, J.K. Merrill & Sons. J.K. Merrill & Sons will rebrand and operate under the Depatco name. (PRNewswire)

"J.K. Merrill & Sons is a natural fit to become part of the Sunroc family," said Mark Elder, President of Sunroc. "With an alignment in company values and the ability to bolster our sales of aggregates in Eastern Idaho, joining forces makes sense for both parties. We're proud to bring J.K. Merrill's employees on board."

J.K Merrill & Sons is an established leader of aggregates in Eastern Idaho. The construction industry has been a part of the family-run business for nearly 60 years. J.K. Merrill & Sons started road building construction services in the mid-1950s and began mining aggregate in 1995. Over the decades, the business has grown to employ 25 people and provide needed construction material to municipalities, transportation agencies, and businesses surrounding Pocatello.

Sunroc is a civil construction company that provides premier materials and services to the Intermountain West, including earthwork, utilities, grading and paving, as well as the production and sale of masonry products, sand, gravel, asphalt, and concrete. Sunroc is committed to building Eastern Idaho communities as an engaged partner in the aggregates space.

"The aligned values of the two companies makes this an exciting and rewarding opportunity for all parties involved," said Lloyd Merrill, Director and President of J.K. Merrill & Sons. "Things like family, quality, and safety are paramount to J.K. Merrill as well as Sunroc. We look forward to continuing to provide all our current and future customers with the same quality products as well as unrivaled service."

About Sunroc

Since 1937, Sunroc Corporation (originally Utah Service) has offered quality construction services to municipalities, state agencies, professional contractors throughout the Intermountain West. Sunroc is proud to provide time-tested materials and services, including ready-mix concrete, asphalt, aggregates, masonry, earthwork, utility construction, and asphalt paving. In eastern Idaho, Sunroc operates under the Depatco name. As a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, we are 'Building a Better Community' with a dedication to safety, sustainability, and quality construction services and products.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sunroc Corporation