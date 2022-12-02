FanDuel TV Inks Deal With ONE Championship to Bring Martial Arts Events to Network and FanDuel+

– ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks will be first live event this Saturday –

– Official partnership kicks off January 20 with weekly content –

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship (ONE), the largest martial arts organization in the world, and FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, have inked a new deal that will bring ONE Championship's action-packed martial arts events to the newly launched FanDuel TV network.

from left to right: Joshua Pacio & Jarred Brooks (top), Superlek Kiatmoo9, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Brandon Vera, Amir Aliakbari (PRNewswire)

The partnership, featuring weekly Asia primetime events officially kicks off on Friday, January 20. To give viewers an early preview of the content to come, FanDuel TV will also air ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks this Saturday, December 3.

This partnership with ONE will mark the first time that martial arts events are available on FanDuel TV, providing fans and viewers with a new avenue to connect with the sport through viewership and wagering.

"We're eager to continue expanding the variety of content we're offering at FanDuel TV to introduce our audience to emerging sports," said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel. "We've long respected the content the ONE Championship team is producing and are looking forward to bringing their action to our audience through FanDuel TV and FanDuel+."

"We are thrilled to join the FanDuel TV lineup and give our passionate U.S. audience yet another way to engage with ONE Championship," said Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO, ONE Championship. "Having a quality partner in FanDuel will help raise the profile of our company in the region and provide their viewers with action-packed martial arts events like they have never seen before."

This new content offering joins an already robust lineup of original shows on the network including Kay Adams' morning show Up & Adams; the recently launched NBA-centric show Run It Back with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons and Shams Charania; More Ways To Win with Lisa Kerney; as well as FanDuel's signature horse racing coverage and syndicated content from Pat McAfee and The Ringer. In continued efforts to diversify content, FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are also airing more than 3,000 hours of live sports including international basketball league action from the National Basketball League (NBL) Australia's professional league, the Chinese Basketball League, as well as the French and German pro leagues as part of a licensing agreement with Sportradar.

FanDuel TV is broadly distributed on linear television through leading cable and satellite distributors including Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Verizon FIOS, DirectTV, DISH, Cox Communications, YouTubeTV, and Hulu.

FanDuel+ can be downloaded on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV connected devices and is free to watch using a FanDuel account number.

ONE Championship is a top-five global sports property for digital viewership and engagement, according to Nielsen. ONE events represent the full spectrum of martial arts, with world-class athletes representing more than 80 countries competing across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling and more.

ONE Championship was supported by the Talisman Agency in negotiations with FanDuel TV.

About FanDuel TV & FanDuel+

FanDuel Group launched FanDuel TV and its new OTT platform FanDuel+ in September 2022 as a broadly distributed linear cable network and OTT channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award winning horse racing coverage, professional basketball and exclusive shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams, "More Ways to Win" hosted by Lisa Kerney and "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle and Chandler Parsons and syndicated content from Bill Simmons The Ringer network. Both FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and delivering more live sports programming than any other network in America. FanDuel+ is free to download for existing FanDuel customers with accounts on any of its sportsbook, casino, horse racing or daily fantasy platforms.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. It's network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About ONE Championship™

ONE is the world's largest mixed martial arts organization, ranking among the world's top five sports properties for viewership and engagement with a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen. ONE produces and distributes world-class events across more than 150 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations and all styles of martial arts including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and more. ONE can be viewed on many of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Prime Video Sports, ELEVEN Sports, Star Sports, Beijing TV, iQIYI, One Sports, Abema, IB, NET TV, Vidio, Startimes, Mediapro, Thairath TV, VieOn, Skynet, Mediacorp, Spark Sport, Match TV, Dubai Sports, beIN SPORTS, Globo and more.

