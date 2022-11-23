Jeep® Brand Engages its Community to Submit the Name for the All-new All-electric Wagoneer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Contest launches today for fans to submit their ideas for the name of the all-new, all-electric SUV code-named Wagoneer "S"

This new Wagoneer is scheduled to launch in North America in 2024, followed by other major global markets, with anticipated performance including up to 600 hp, 0-60 mph in approximately 3.5 seconds, and a manufacturer-estimated 400-mile range

Fans will enter for a chance to win an all-expenses paid six-day unforgettable ski trip adventure to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for four people (valued at $40,000 )

Today, the Jeep® brand announced a contest to name the all-new all-electric Wagoneer code-named "S". This global 4xe SUV, will be offered exclusively as a BEV, targeting a manufacturer-estimated range of 400 miles on a single charge, 600 hp and a 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds. This premium mid-size SUV will offer a unique, sleek, aerodynamic design, capability as standard, with all-terrain management, advanced Jeep brand-focused technology and impressive performance credentials.



Devotees of the brand are being called upon to add to the next chapter of the storied Wagoneer legacy by submitting their suggestions to http://www.namethenewwagoneer.com to name the first-ever all-electric Wagoneer.



"At the recent Detroit Auto Show, we said that our community will play a part in the process of naming such a special vehicle," said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. "Today we are delivering on that promise by providing owners and enthusiasts an opportunity to submit a name for the first-ever electric Wagoneer. This premium and highly efficient SUV is loaded with technology, craftmanship and performance, expanding our presence in the premium mid-sized SUV segment and it will become an essential player in our global EV product offensive," added Meunier.



A grand prize ski trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for four will be awarded to the fan whose name submission is chosen. The grand prize includes airfare, lodging, lift tickets, rentals, guide or instruction and a $1,000 gift card to the retail store (valued at a total of $40,000).



The contest runs from Wednesday November 23, through Friday, December 2, 2022.



To enter for a chance to win, visit http://www.namethenewwagoneer.com during the promotion period and follow the instructions provided to fully complete and submit the entry form, along with a 50-character (or less) name for the new Wagoneer SUV model. The contest is open only to individuals who are permanent legal residents of the 50 United States (including District of Columbia) and at least the legal age of majority in their state of residence. Void where prohibited by law. Click here for full rules.



The all-electric Wagoneer was revealed as part of the brand's 4xe Day on September 8, 2022. With an exterior design marked by a signature LED-lit grille, this SUV is driven by aerodynamic efficiency, combined with the upright iconic Wagoneer side view. The SUV will offer 4x4 capability as standard, with all-terrain management, advanced Jeep brand-focused technology and impressive performance credentials.



Production of the all-new Wagoneer BEV will start in 2024 in North America. Customers in the U.S. will be able to make a reservation for this all-electric Wagoneer model in early 2023. It will be sold in major markets around the world at a later date, including Europe.



Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon. Stellantis offers a portfolio of brands and is a leading global automaker and mobility provider. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



