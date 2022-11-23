Cruise Planners Chief Sales Officer, Theresa Scalzitti officially names Atlas Ocean Voyages' "World Traveller" in Chile

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners Chief Sales Officer, Theresa Scalzitti, celebrated the naming of Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Traveller as its godmother in the fjords of Beagle Channel's Glacier Alley in Chile this past weekend. The dual naming ceremony included the World Navigator, which has been in service since last year but was never formally named. Adventurer Karen Lundgren serves as the godmother of the World Navigator.

"To be asked to be the godmother of Atlas Ocean Voyages' new ship "World Traveller" is a dream come true," said Scalzitti.

Scalzitti, Cruise Planners chief sales officer, has spent the majority of her nearly 30-year career in the cruise and travel industry, championing travel advisors.

VIP guests at the dual naming ceremonies included travel advisors, shareholders, media and dignitaries from Argentina and Chile. World Traveller was named Nov. 19, followed by Zodiac sightseeing of Pia Glacier. In the evening the portraits of the godmothers were unveiled at a gala welcome reception prior to dinner. The naming festivities for World Navigator took place on Nov. 20, preceded by a celebratory luncheon on that vessel.

"Both yacht-style vessels specialize in expeditions to some of nature's most spectacular destinations," said James Rodriguez, Atlas' president and CEO. "What a historic weekend for Atlas. It was inspiring to name these two spectacular ships surrounded by majestic glaciers."

Both expedition ships are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and cater to global travelers with a passion for exploring both iconic and off-the-beaten-path destinations. The intimate vessels offer every five-star comfort, from an all-inclusive onboard experience and luxurious accommodations to in-depth excursions and customized private tours for a truly personalized voyage.

With only 100 suites, guests enjoy nearly a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio and a special camaraderie and bond with their fellow explorers. This allows discerning travelers to immerse themselves in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations, from the Arctic to Antarctica, as well as discover destinations in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Americas.

