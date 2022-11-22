RFOptic Has Received a Significant Order from a Second European Fortune 500 Company for 5G applications

The multinational placed a large order of dozens of RFOptic RFoF Bidirectional sub-systems for 5G applications

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RFOptic, a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions for 5G industries and defense, aerospace & satellite companies and research labs, announced today that it has received a major order from a second Fortune 500 company for its 5G applications.

RFOptic's 5G sub-systems are used to replace the customer's existing coaxial infrastructure for base station testing purposes. Additionally, RFOptic will also provide to the customer its HTML/REST webserver-based remote management system to monitor and control all equipment remotely, saving OPEX.

"We are proud to close another major deal with a second global 500 company for our 5G solutions", stated Dr. Avner Sharon, CEO & CTO at RFOptic. "This order follows the repeated orders that we received from another Global 500 company earlier this year. After analyzing the performances of our RFoF sub-system solutions with unidirectional and bidirectional configurations at various 5G frequency bands, together with our remote control and monitoring system, the multinational placed its first order for dozens of sub-systems for 5G applications, with thousands of RFoF sub-systems sales expected in the coming years."

Based on the success of its 5G offering, RFOptic expects to receive significant new orders from this customer during 2023. We are also expecting additional repeated orders from our first Fortune 500 customer for 5G applications. With the successful deployments of RFOptic's sub-systems for 5G for both customers during 2022/2023, the potential of these systems has proven itself, underpinning RFOptic's leadership position in this market segment.

RFOptic is a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions in 5G industries for defense, aerospace, and satellite companies. RFOptic offers its customers various off-the-shelf products, as well as custom solutions, optimized for a wide range of RFoF products at affordable prices and with a quick turnaround. RFOptic mission is to help its customers to turn innovation into real business by providing them with the highest quality, of-the-shelf cutting-edge RFoF solutions as well as innovative customized solutions.

