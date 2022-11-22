InventHelp Inventor Develops a Safe and Sanitary Way to Receive Drinks from the Drive-Thru (MDA 140)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Covid-19 hit and I wanted for there to be a way to hand off drinks without going hand to hand and that is more convenient for the driver," said an inventor from Circle Pines, Minn., "so I invented the COFFEE CARRIER."

The patent-pending invention provides added protection from the coronavirus when transferring drinks/coffee from an establishment to the patron's car window. This may prevent the spread of various contagious illnesses including the coronavirus, colds, the flu, etc. providing improved sanitary and safety conditions to contribute to increased customer satisfaction. As well as enhancing safety and peace of mind with regards to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Practical, convenient and durable, it's adjustable design is easy to use and install.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

