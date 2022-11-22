InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Butter Dish (MOT 146)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved butter dish that eliminates the need to remove a lid and place it on an unsanitary countertop," said an inventor, from Mobile, Ala., "so I invented THE RIGHT WAY BUTTER TRAY. My design would offer an easier way to access the stored butter."

The invention provides a more effective way to store and access a stick of butter. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lift and remove the lid on a traditional butter dish. As a result, it could provide a more sanitary method of storing butter. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

