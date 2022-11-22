Fathom Events Announces Release of LEFT BEHIND: RISE OF THE ANTICHRIST

The Highly-Anticipated Next Chapter of the Mega-Hit Series Comes to Theaters Nationwide for a Limited Run Beginning January 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events announces the debut of the next Left Behind movie, LEFT BEHIND: RISE OF THE ANTICHRIST, coming to theaters nationwide beginning Thursday, January 26. Starring Kevin Sorbo (GOD'S NOT DEAD, SOUL SURFER), Neal McDonough (MINORITY REPORT, "Arrow," TIMELINE), Corbin Bernsen ("Psych," MAJOR LEAGUE, "The Resident"), Bailey Chase ("Longmire," "Saving Grace"), Greg Perrow (ACTOR FOR HIRE, THOSE WHO KILL), Sarah Fisher ("Degrassi: The Next Generation," ROXY) and Sam Sorbo (LET THERE BE LIGHT, HOPE BRIDGE, MIRACLE IN EAST TEXAS), LEFT BEHIND: RISE OF THE ANTICHRIST is the next chapter of the mega-hit LEFT BEHIND film franchise, based on the 80 million-copy New York Times bestselling book series of the same name.

Left Behind (PRNewswire)

Watch the trailer for LEFT BEHIND: RISE OF THE ANTICHRIST here .

LEFT BEHIND: RISE OF THE ANTICHRIST delivers an updated storyline from the 2014 LEFT BEHIND movie starring Nicolas Cage, which earned more than 30 million worldwide at the box office. The sequel shows how today's events set the stage for the return of Christ and the coming apocalypse.

"I'm excited to bring this film to theaters across the country," said actor and director Kevin Sorbo. "With recent current events and talk about the end times, this captivating story delivers the essence of what made the original book series and film so successful but does so in a fresh way, hopefully ushering in a new generation of fans."

"It's a true story — it just hasn't happened yet," said Paul Lalonde, producer, co-writer and CEO of Cloud Ten Creative.

After millions of people vanish and the world falls into chaos, the only light is a charismatic leader who rises to become head of the U.N. But does he bring hope for a better future? Or is it the end of the world?

"The current political, social and global climate is creating a perfect storm for an even greater revival of interest in what the Bible says about it all," said Lalonde. "Nothing you see on the news is surprising if you have the roadmap in your hand."

Lalonde adds,"We are thrilled to partner with Fathom Events to bring this powerful movie to theaters nationwide. This movie will help bring Bible prophecies to life so that audiences can understand the big picture in a more tangible way."

LEFT BEHIND: RISE OF THE ANTICHRIST is directed by Kevin Sorbo and written by Paul Lalonde, John Patus and Jessica Parker. It is produced by Paul Lalonde, Michael Walker, Ed Clydesdale, James Quattrochi, Jason Wan Lim and John Duffy in association with AMCOMRI Entertainment Inc., Polyscope Pictures and Stonagal Pictures Inc.

For more information about the film and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.leftbehindmovie.com/ and follow us on social media at @leftbehindmovie.

