84 Lumber to Host Morgantown Hiring Event on November 29, Seeks to Fill Immediate Job Openings

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is recruiting for five immediate openings in Morgantown, WV, as it seeks to fill job openings across its enterprise. Job seekers can interview for open positions at a hiring event on November 29, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the company's Morgantown location (3214 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown, WV 26508). The company's Morgantown location employs more than 30 people in the region.

"At 84 Lumber, we promote from within. We continue to seek motivated, dedicated employees who want to build a career at our company," said Phil Garuccio, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. "We believe a wide variety of candidates can find a home with us and open doors for themselves – a person with no construction experience but a desire to learn, military veterans ready to open their next chapter, or someone simply ready to make a fresh start."

Hiring event attendees will participate in job interviews and learn more about 84 Lumber's company culture. Some attendees may receive a job offer on site.

Here is a look at open positions:

Manager trainees (MTs) enter an intensive on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company's business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is $46,000 to $48,000 per year.





Yard associates perform essential functions behind the scenes – from the management of supply shipments to the operation of forklifts and other equipment. No prior experience is necessary, and the starting salary is $17 an hour.





Field operations managers assist with operations projects and fill store manager and co-manager vacancies as appropriate. Roles also include training store associates on advanced operations skills as well as contributing to marketing and sales. Starting compensation is $45,000 per year plus incentives.

"84 Lumber is proud to say that 95% of our store managers started in our manager trainee program," Garuccio said. "Once they join our organization, we give every one of our employees the tools they need to have a successful career with us."

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event should pre-register online and complete the form. Registrants will then receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, the company strongly encourages candidates to apply for positions online before they attend the event.

On-site pre-employment drug screening will be available for applicants. Candidates who advance in the process will also be required to pass a background check prior to employment.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber .

