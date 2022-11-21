Subaru Share The Love® Event to enter its 12th year of partnership with Make-A-Wish

Proceeds from the event enable life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses

PHOENIX, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th consecutive year, Make-A-Wish has been selected as one of the national charity beneficiaries of the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event. As part of the Share the Love Event, from Nov. 17, 2022, through Jan. 3, 2023, Subaru will donate $250* for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of participating national charities, including Make-A-Wish. Since 2011, the funds from the event have enabled Make-A-Wish to grant the life-changing wishes of more than 3,000 kids with critical illnesses.

Reece's wish reveal for a new game room at Crew Subaru in Charleston (PRNewswire)

"Wishes can have profound effects on physical and emotional well-being for not only the wish kids but also their families and communities who are dealing with the traumatic stress brought on by a critical illness," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Subaru and its customers have played an integral role in helping deliver transformational joy to wish families for 12 years, creating an immediate turning point in a child's treatment and recovery."

Subaru of America, Inc. will give customers the opportunity to bring joy back into the lives of children with critical illnesses like 10-year-old Reece. Reece, battling brain cancer, wished to have a gaming room where his family and friends could gather and have fun. His wish helped bring him much-needed hope after lengthy hospital stays and painful rounds of chemotherapy.

"Over the last 12 years, Subaru has granted more than 3,000 life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses through our partnership with Make-A-Wish during the Share the Love Event," said Thomas J. Doll, president and CEO, Subaru of America. "We look forward to granting more wishes at the end of this year's Share the Love Event and continuing to make an impact in the lives of Make-A-Wish families in our communities."

Local retailers can also add up to two local hometown charities where customers could direct their support to receive an additional $50 for each vehicle. In 2021, 30 Subaru retailers chose 22 local Make-A-Wish chapters, generating almost $800,000 in locally driven donations to grant wishes in their community. Through the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event, Make-A-Wish received more than $2.7 million in local and national donations.

To learn which local Subaru retailers have selected Make-A-Wish chapters, visit Subaru.com/share. To join Subaru and others in giving renewed hope and joy this season, visit wish.org/Subaru.

* Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 17, 2022, through January 3, 2023, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 13, 2023. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

Make-A-Wish (PRNewswire)

