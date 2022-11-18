BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on Tsinghua's efforts to build the world's most advanced spectroscopic telescope:

Where are these stars? How far are they from us? Where did the universe come from? Is there life on other planets? Are they looking at me too?

Every time I look up at the stars, these questions continually fill my mind. At Tsinghua University, a group of people are also looking up at the stars in search of answers.

At a factory in Nanjing, several youngsters are fine tuning the concentricity of a part. This and two other "Tsinghua purple" parts will form the world's most advanced spectroscopic telescope: the prototype of a MUltiplexed Survey Telescope (MUST). The real 6.5-meter MUST will be sited at Lenghu in Qinghai province.

The diameter of the MUST telescope will be 6.5 meters, that's the so-called "giant observation eye." A single exposure can capture an area of the sky the size of over 30 full moons. Once built, it will be the most efficient telescope on Earth for surveying the sky.

Why is Tsinghua University building the world's largest spectroscopic telescope?

http://www.china.org.cn/china/2022-11/18/content_78526031.htm

http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2022-11/18/content_78526184.htm

