Stranger Things favorite Joseph Quinn signs exclusive appearance deal with FAN EXPO HQ in North America

Following a record-breaking first comic con appearance, Joseph Quinn ("Eddie Munson", Stranger Things) signs on for multiple FAN EXPO shows into 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Chrissy wake up!", "Eddie Munson" is back! The breakout star of Stranger Things (Volume 4, Parts 1 & 2), Joseph Quinn, is set to meet fans across North America as part of an exclusive appearance agreement with FAN EXPO HQ, the world's largest comic con producer. Quinn will be appearing in multiple cities, throughout 2023 and 2024 where fans can catch him on stage in live Q&A panels and participating in photo op and autograph sessions. Today, the first city was revealed – FAN EXPO New Orleans, taking place January 6-8, 2023, which will be his debut American con appearance. More appearances will be announced soon.

Stranger Things (PRNewswire)

Quinn's popularity exploded following the release of Volume 4 of Stranger Things, where he starred as "Eddie Munson", the outsider president of the Dungeons and Dragons 'Hellfire Club' and ultimate guitar hero of the series. New the comic con scene, Quinn's debut comic con appearance in Toronto at FAN EXPO Canada far exceeded capacity, with great reviews from the fans who managed to secure a space.

"We knew that Joseph's announcement would be exciting when we added him to the guest list this year in Toronto, but the actual response from fans was enormous," said FAN EXPO HQ Vice President, Andrew Moyes. "FAN EXPO is known for bringing the hottest stars to our show, but it's even more of a win for fans when a guest is as enthusiastic for the experience as Joseph is. We're delighted he's on board, and looking forward to introducing him in person to as fans as possible across North America, starting this January in New Orleans."

More exciting news from FAN EXPO will be announced in the coming weeks.

