REFRESHED 2024 KIA SELTOS BOUNDS INTO L.A. WITH DISTINCTIVE NEW DESIGN, DESIRABLE TECH, AND ENHANCED PERFORMANCE

Entry SUV1 Boasts Bigger Personality with Significant Upgrades Across the Board

Newly added X-Line trim ups the Seltos' appearance with exclusive exterior features

Increase of 20 hp for the 1.6-liter turbo-GDI engine for 195 horsepower, paired with an available 8-speed automatic transmission for more seamless and lively performance

Design enhancements lend Seltos a more assertive exterior appearance with revised front and rear fascias, available unique Star Map lighting, and geometric-style wheels

Centerpiece of Seltos' technologically advanced interior is an available first-in-segment 2 panoramic display featuring two 10.25-inch screens

Three new available colors, including Pluton Blue , accentuate SUV's more confident stance

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gleaming in vibrant Pluton Blue, the refreshed 2024 Kia Seltos made its debut today at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, where the compact SUV boasted big changes. Designed to appeal to consumers who enjoy life on the move, Seltos sports a more commanding presence thanks to refined design on the outside, while inside, a segment-first2 available panoramic display3 is the centerpiece of the futuristic and modern cabin. With a lively powertrain underneath the hood and the new X-Line trim added to the lineup, the Seltos adds zest to all types of adventuring, from commuting to urban landscapes and navigating busy city streets, to driving along the coast on a surfing expedition or scouting for the next best camping spot.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8988356-2024-kia-seltos-la-auto-show/

"Our stable of capable SUVs is stronger than ever, and despite being the smallest of the bunch, the Seltos has been a mighty performer since its introduction," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "Loaded with standout style, some of the latest technology, advanced driver assistance systems, and enthusiastic performance, the 2024 Seltos serves as the perfect gateway into our bigger and more capable SUVs when the consumer is ready to step up."

Available in front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations, the 2024 Seltos4 is expected to hit showrooms in the first half of 2023.

Something New, Something Blue

A number of exterior details have been thoughtfully revamped with futuristic and technical shapes to keep the 2024 Seltos fresh among the crowded field of small SUVs:

Larger tiger nose grille emphasizes width and gives Seltos a stronger appearance, with the front grille bookended by available full-projection LED headlamps

Available Star Map signature lighting across the front grille creates a distinct image so passersby and drivers will recognize Seltos from a distance

New rigid shapes on front bumper lend the Seltos a more confident and rugged stance

Vertical shaped fog lights are integrated with daytime running lights for a cleaner look

Rear lighting design on tailgate, plus backup lamp and rear reflector on the lower bumper mimic the signature lighting in the front

New geometric wheel designs on LX, S, EX, and SX trims

Available new, attention-grabbing Pluton Blue exterior paint, as well as Fusion Black and Valais Green

The Seltos' interior space gives off a futuristic vibe with bright screens and clean, geometric shapes:

Available segment-first 2 panoramic screen display that combines the 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch center display 3

New 4.2-inch instrument cluster with digital gauge upgrade

New dash trim keeps in line with Seltos' horizontal design elements on exterior

Added Style with X-Line

The 2024 Seltos is the latest Kia to get an X-Line trim. Opting for this trim adds exterior upgrades:

Exclusive front grille design with gunmetal finish

Uniquely designed 18-inch wheels

Black bridge-type roof rack

Gloss black door garnish

X-Line badging

Tried and True Engineering

The 2024 Seltos continues to deliver a comfortable, capable and confidence-inspiring experience. The turbocharged engine gets a bump in power and a newly available transmission for smoother ride and handling.

Revised Gamma 1.6-liter turbo GDI four-cylinder engine delivers a livelier driving experience with 20 extra horses for a total of 195 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission

2.0-liter four-cylinder MPI engine offers 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque routed through an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)

Normal, Smart, and Sport drive modes that each use specific settings for powertrain, drivetrain and steering mapping to provide the desired driving experience

Available active on-demand all-wheel drive (AWD) system5 is designed to provide all-weather capabilities and enhanced driving performance in a variety of circumstances with a center locking differential that can split power equally between the front and rear wheels for more severe environments. Torque vectoring is designed to increase traction by predicting which wheel will best utilize power, enhancing stability in corners, and giving the vehicle more precise handling dynamics in numerous situations

Convenience and Driver Technology

Convenience and driver technology features have been newly added to the 2024 Seltos, designed to make the journey more enjoyable for on-the-go consumers:

Four USB ports; two in front and two in the rear help keep devices charged

Power liftgate 6 (available on SX Sunroof Package)

Ventilated front seats (available on SX Sunroof Package)

New available additions to Kia Connect7 embedded connectivity in the 2024 Seltos:

Digital Key 2 Touch 8 : Allows customers to use their compatible iPhone 9 , Apple Watch 7 , and Samsung Galaxy 10 smart devices as a virtual vehicle key to lock, unlock and drive. Furthermore, these keys can be shared with friends and family over text messages on available devices (available on SX Sunroof Package)

Map and Infotainment Over-The-Air (OTA) updates: Can keep maps and infotainment system updated automatically with the latest functionalities to help deliver the best driving experience

Kia's roster of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems11 (ADAS) keeps the 2024 Seltos up to date on some of the latest technology with newly added features:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection: Is designed to detect oncoming vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists under certain conditions. If the system detects that a collision may be likely, the system may apply the brakes to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions

Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW): Is designed to detect vehicles traveling in the next lane in certain circumstances. If the system detects a vehicle in its blind spot, an icon flashes in the mirror or a chime will sound if the turn signal is on (S trim and up)

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist12 (ISLA) and Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW): Can detect a road's maximum speed limit in some cases, provide alerts to the driver, and even limit the speed of the car depending on the settings (SX)

Additional ADAS5 features include:

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) 13 : standard

High Beam Assist (HBA) 14 : standard

Lane Following Assist (LFA): standard

Rear View Monitor (RVM): standard

Safe Exit Warning (SEW) 15 : S Navigation Package and up

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 1.5 – includes Junction Turning: SX

Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC) 16 : SX

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC, Curve): SX

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) 17 : SX

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA): S and up

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Expected in dealerships in the first half of 2023.

2 Segment first among competitive entry SUVs, not inclusive of other Kia vehicles; competitive specs sourced from manufacturer's websites.

3 Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.

4 Quantities limited.

5 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver errors and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

6 Driving with liftgate open may be unlawful and can draw dangerous exhaust fumes into vehicle; if you choose to do so, keep air vents and windows open for ventilation.

7 Purchase/lease of certain 2022 and newer Kia vehicles with Kia Connect includes a complimentary 1-year subscription starting from new vehicle retail sale/lease date as recorded by the dealer. After your complimentary 1-year Kia Connect subscription expires, continued access to the full suite of Kia Connect services available on your Kia will require a paid subscription at the then-current subscription rate or your use of certain Kia Connect features may immediately terminate. Use of Kia Connect is subject to agreement to the Kia Connect Privacy Policy (available at owners.kia.com/us/en/privacy-policy.html) and Terms of Service (available at owners.kia.com/us/en/terms-of-service.html). Complimentary Kia Connect subscription is transferable to subsequent owner during the original Kia Connect service term. Only use Kia Connect when safe to do so. Kia Connect may currently be unavailable for Model Year 2022 and newer vehicles sold or purchased in Massachusetts; please see the Kia Owner's Portal for updates on availability. Kia Access with Kia Connect app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play store. Kia America, Inc. reserves the right to change or discontinue Kia Connect at any time without prior notification or incurring any future obligation. Message and data rates may apply. Cellular and GPS coverage is required to use most features. Kia Connect features may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. For more on details and limitations, visit www.kia.com or your authorized Kia dealer. Apple and App Store are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. Google and its related trademarks are trademarks of Google LLC or its affiliates.

8 Kia Digital Key 2 Touch requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

9 iPhone and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple, Inc.

10 Samsung Galaxy is a trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

11 When engaged, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect or display all objects in front of, behind, or around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

12 Intelligent Speed Limit Assist and Intelligent Speed Limit Warning are not substitutes for safe driving and may only function under certain conditions. Always drive safely and use caution.

13 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

14 When engaged, High Beam Assist does not operate below certain speeds, or in some lighting and driving conditions. Please be aware of your surroundings and exercise proper road etiquette when operating a vehicle using the high beams.

15 When engaged, Safe Exit Warning is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

16 When engaged, the Smart Cruise Control and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control systems are not substitutes for safe driving and cruise-control procedures. These are not auto-pilot features. Always drive safely and use caution. The systems may not detect every object in front of or around the vehicle.

17 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

View original content:

SOURCE Kia America