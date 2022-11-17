PACSUN JOINS COMPLEXCON 2022 DEBUTING EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION AND NEW DROPS

Youth Retailer Unveils Formula 1® Apparel and More Through Immersive Booth Uniting Fashion, Community, Music & Sports

LOS ANGELES , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun is joining the slate of influential brands at ComplexCon 2022 as part of this year's Marketplace, where the youth retailer will unveil its all-new collaboration and collection with Formula 1® and new drops with existing partners The MET and Supervsn STUDIO.

Following its digital presence at ComplexLand 3.0, showcasing collabs and merchandise in the metaverse through its multi-level store, Pacsun's immersive booth at ComplexCon will present attendees with a premiere IRL experience and exclusive access to seasonal product offerings. With the physical and virtual worlds holding more equal weight with consumers, Pacsun continues to intertwin experience as a way to build brand value and community rapport.

"ComplexCon has done an unbelievable job converging fashion, music, art, and culture to its community to create a hub where all of it can be enjoyed at once. This festival aligns so well with our efforts to also parallel our brand with cultural aspects that our consumers find special to further create community and engage our consumers in all encompassing and special ways, including through our products, collaborations, activations and events," said Brie Olson, President of Pacsun.

"Since its inception, ComplexCon has prided itself on our curation of the best brands, retailers and artists from around the world. Pacsun has consistently shown up alongside those brands with some of the most coveted releases (and the longest lines) we've seen," added Neil Wright, Head of Collaborations & Experiential at Complex Networks.

Pacsun's dedicated booth will feature three unique brand collaborations, including the debut of its Pacsun and Formula 1® merchandise range that came to fruition as a result of Pacsun's long standing partnership with CAA. As the sport's popularity continues to increase in the US, Pacsun launches the partnership with Formula 1® through a 6-piece holiday collection inclusive of tees and sweatshirts, with a full collection coming in Spring 2023. ComplexCon attendees will have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Fleece top that will only be offered at the festival. The initial Pacsun and Formula 1® drop will be available in select Pacsun stores and on Pacsun.com from December 12th in sizes S - XXL, with prices ranging from $30-$65. Select images can be accessed here .

Additionally, Pacsun will introduce the second wave of apparel under The MET x Pacsun collection and Supervsn STUDIO, which launched this October and August respectively.

"The Met was founded in 1870 with a mission to inspire visitors by showcasing a vast collection of art from around the globe and across centuries. This program with Pacsun helps us to continue that mission today, sharing inspiring works from the galleries of The Met to gain relevance with the next generation of thinkers and creators, for whom art and self-expression are so centrally important. We look forward to launching another collection in 2023 and premiering it at ComplexCon this year," said Josh Romm, Global Head of Licensing & Partnerships at The Met.

"STUDIO is proud to preview our upcoming collection with Pacsun at ComplexCon. We are looking forward to sharing our 2nd STUDIO delivery and connecting with our supporters in person." - STUDIO Powered by Supervsn

All three collections will be available only at ComplexCon until their official releases on Pacsun.com and in Pacsun stores throughout the rest of this year and into 2023.

Pacsun's presence and partnership with ComplexCon is another touch point in its ongoing journey to find authentic ways to interact with consumers, especially Gen Z, who value access and opportunity, through unique partnerships and collections that further the intersection of fashion, sports, music, community and more.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

