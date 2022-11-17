Hero's Hour and Leaf Blower Revolution free on GX.games in November as part of new GX.games Monthly Drop initiative

Gamers can claim Hero's Hour, a strategy-based RPG developed by Benjamin Hauer for free from GX.games during November, while idle game Leaf Blower Revolution will also be dropping on the platform this month. GX.games is announcing the "Monthly Drop" – a new initiative to deliver new indie games to its audience each month that are free to play on GX.games, the only browser tailor-made for gamers.

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During November, GX.games – the platform where creators and developers meet the 18 million strong audience of the gaming browser– will be adding two new games for users to download and play for free.

"Once again, GX.games is adding two awesome indie games to the platform next month for users to download and play for free. Both Hero's Hour and Leaf Blower Revolution have been hugely popular on other games platforms, which is why we're excited to bring them to Opera GX for free during November. We are also super excited to launch the new Monthly Drop initiative," said Mattijs de Valk, VP Content Acquisition at Opera.

This month's first free game is Leaf Blower Revolution, an idle game developed by Humble North which received an Overwhelmingly Positive reaction on Steam and is available to download and play from today. With the leaves starting to fall and build up in your yard, it is down to you to grab your nuclear-powered leaf blowers and clear the leaves away – unlocking upgrades, earning achievements, and more.

The second free game coming to GX.games is Hero's Hour , a popular combat-based strategy RPG boasting over 100 hours of gameplay. In Hero's Hour, you take control of a hero on a quest to explore their world, build up their town, fight fast-paced battles, and amass an army capable of conquering any challenge.

Created by Danish developer Benjamin Hauer, Hero's Hour is the first game available through GX.games that will not only be free to claim and play, but users who claim the game during the 17th-23th November will be able to keep the game forever.

To ensure you get Hero's Hour for free, go to GX.games, click on the game, create an account, and press "claim it."

The new games are part of the new "Monthly Drop" by GX.games, an initiative that offers new indie games for free to the Opera GX audience each month. These games are free when accessed via both Opera and Opera GX.

But the fun doesn't stop there! Gamers hungry for additional high-quality free indie games can also still play many more free games on GX.games, like Last Horizon , Windmills , Textorcist , and Chronicon (only till 22/11).

Hero's Hour will be available to be claimed for free between Nov 17 and Nov 23, 2022.

Download Opera GX today and let the fun begin https://gx.games .

About Opera GX

Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users "kill" the most resource-draining tabs and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

