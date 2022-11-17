Global HR Research Earns Top Spot in National Customer Survey

Ranks #1 in the Pre-Employment Screening Industry

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR Research (GHRR) has earned the coveted number-one spot in the Baker's Dozen Satisfaction Survey for "Overall Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Leaders" and "Enterprise Quality of Service." The annual survey is noted as the largest and most prestigious ranking of pre-employment services, including background checks, drug testing, and occupational health services.

The annual survey is conducted by HRO Today (HRO), a major media company reaching over 180,000 human resource decision-makers. HRO validates client survey responses and uses algorithms to score service quality, breadth of service offering, and the depth of expertise needed for enterprise-level clients.

GHRR earned the highest scores for Service Quality and Overall Satisfaction – competing against an impressive list of competitors.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it is the only national ranking that relies exclusively on direct feedback from actual clients," said Revell Fraser, chief client officer for GHRR. "Whether you have 100 employees or 100,000, we understand the complexities caused by changes in the workforce and the dynamic environment of regulatory, safety, and compliance issues. But, more importantly, we understand the value of providing good service in building long-term relationships with our clients."

With more than 6,000 clients, GHRR has been executing a controlled growth plan focused on responsive service, product development, and leveraging proprietary technology to improve the pre-employment screening process used by HR staff and their job applicants. As a result, GHRR has been recognized in the Baker's Dozen Survey for the thirteenth consecutive year, the only enterprise provider to do so. To learn more or to see all the rankings click here.

About Global HR Research:

Better by every measure.

Global HR Research (GHRR.com) has earned the trust of Fortune's Top 50, Forbes' Largest Private Companies, and Inc's Top 5000 companies across the U.S. by leveraging our employment screening technology and helping clients build and manage effective screening programs. That trust has been consistently recognized and awarded by the industry's most influential associations and news publications, including HRO Today Magazine's "Bakers Dozen" List of top national background screening providers and by Workforce Magazine's "Hot List" of top background screening providers for the past nine years. Furthermore, GHRR is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) as recognized by the Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC), and SHRM as an accredited educational resource. Our advanced proprietary technology provides our customers with employment screening, compliance, risk management solutions, and comprehensive tools to help make better and quicker hiring decisions. These distinctions have consistently made GHRR a better alternative for their customers, providing better data intelligence, better technology, and better teams.





