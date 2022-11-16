Precision ADM announces strategic partnership with Tecomet

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Precision ADM, a leading Canadian additive manufacturer, is announcing the formation of a strategic partnership with Tecomet, a global leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of components for the medical, aerospace and defence industries

Precision ADM, a leader in additive and subtractive manufacturing for the medical, aerospace and industrial sectors, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Tecomet, to expand development and production opportunities in the area of additive and subtractive manufacturing. The collaboration will allow Precision ADM and Tecomet to jointly leverage combined resources and expertise to compress customer's development timelines with the partnership yielding both expanded capabilities and capacity for each organization.

More specifically, the partnership will allow for the following:

Expansion of Precision ADM's Advanced Digital Manufacturing™ (ADM™) proprietary set of processes, which has produced millions of additive manufactured implants and instruments in the medical market

Offering of additional process expertise into new material areas for Tecomet, including IE Plastics, Nickel Allows, Aluminum, Cobalt Chrome and 316 SS, while expanding capacity in Titanium and 17-4 Stainless Steel

Extension of value chain for scale in both additive and subtractive manufacturing for both companies

Strong Quality systems correlation to streamline validations

Complementary capabilities with EOS metal additive platforms to drive speed of development and scalability to production

With the focus of driving lead-time out of the manufacturing process, this partnership will allow for Tecomet to utilize its entire portfolio of capabilities, and combine the expertise & agility of Precision ADM, to meet the rapidly changing trends in the market. This alliance will bring advanced additive manufacturing opportunities from concept to production.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Tecomet; an organization with a history of excellence that clearly values Precision ADM's highly technical and advanced manufacturing processes and capabilities" says Martin Petrak, President & CEO of Precision ADM. "Together with Tecomet, we will be able to offer clients shorter lead times and more efficient production with the same commitment to quality and manufacturing excellence for which we are both known. Our shared expertise and history in the medical device and aerospace industries leads to a naturally collaborative relationship. Precision ADM looks forward to a long and productive partnership with Tecomet."

Tecomet's President & CEO, Bill Dow, comments, "We are excited about the partnership with Precision ADM. This initiative aligns with our steadfast approach to add value for global customers and provide full-spectrum, scalable manufacturing solutions. With this agreement, our customers will find a further commitment to innovation and continue to partner with Tecomet and our legacy of manufacturing successes. This commitment to growth excites me and I know our organization will work diligently with the Precision ADM team to provide expanded additive based solutions to our valued customers going forward!"

About Precision ADM

Precision ADM®, a PADM Group™ company, is a global engineering and manufacturing solutions provider that uses Additive Manufacturing, also known as 3D Printing, to manufacture high value components and devices for the medical, aerospace, defense, energy, and industrial sectors. Precision ADM® has its roots in the orthopedic medical device industry and has created a comprehensive Advanced Digital Manufacturing® process which includes Design, Engineering, and Manufacturing. Precision ADM® possesses ISO 13485:2016, AS9100 Rev D, and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. Precision ADM® is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. For more information, visit www.precisionadm.com

About Tecomet

Headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts with over 16 facilities worldwide across 3 continents and 5 countries, Tecomet is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of orthopedic, robotic assisted, and minimally invasive surgical products. Tecomet provides a full range of metal and material conversion technologies, for long-term implants and instrument solutions, including forging, casting, precision-machining, and other value-add services. Tecomet is also a leading manufacturer of precision components to the aerospace & defense industry, producing products used in aircraft engines, missile & satellite propulsion systems, vision systems, and infrared applications. Tecomet meets the requirements of ISO 9001, AS9100, ITAR, ISO 13485, and for decades has been a steadfast partner of quality to its customers.

