Office Evolution's Flexible Workspaces Help Connect South Carolina Business Professionals

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more South Carolina-based companies looking for new ways to maintain productivity, innovation, and engagement as the shift to remote and/or hybrid work takes hold; Office Evolution® has the perfect solution. The coworking provider continues to address demand and help small businesses and entrepreneurs by offering convenient and affordable flexible business environments in some of the region's busiest suburban markets.

Home to a continuously growing residential population, South Carolina is becoming a hub for small and medium-sized businesses. According to IBISWorld, South Carolina has seen a steady increase in the number of businesses calling The Palmetto State home. With a total of just over 456,000 businesses located in South Carolina and a growth rate of 3.7% over the last five years, this puts South Carolina at seventh in the nation in terms of state business growthi.

Office Evolution's two locations in South Carolina, one in Mt. Pleasant, which opened in July of 2019, and one in downtown Charleston, which opened in April of 2017, are experiencing a continuous demand in interest as they consistently help businesses within various industries, including professional services, retail support, and healthcare administration. The two centers provide 14,400 square feet of thoughtfully designed office spaces that create an inviting atmosphere for a diverse business ecosystem.

Members of Office Evolution benefit from being part of the brand's nationwide network of coworking locations, where they have access to over 70 other Office Evolution business locations in 25 states when traveling. Office Evolution is also part of United Franchise Group's Coworks™ division, which is the largest privately owned network of affiliated coworking and flexible office space franchises in the world.

"It's clear that working in a hybrid-style format is how businesses will approach work going forward," said Jason Anderson, President of Office Evolution. "Having the option to work in a space with all the amenities of a downtown office that is also close to home is appealing to those who want a productive and professional environment. Every Office Evolution location is strategically situated to offer a short commute and the flexibility to choose when and where business professionals work."

