iLobby announced as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program winners for 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - iLobby received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. iLobby ranks 49TH with a 437% in revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

iLobby's CEO Ariel Mashiyev, credits the company's focus on solving critical problems for complex enterprises with the company's 437% revenue growth. Mashiyev said, "From the beginning, our team has worked closely with our clients to understand the safety, security, and compliance challenges they face across their global facilities. Our ability to solve these challenges through technology and automation led to the launch of our market-leading FacilityOS™ platform and the rapid growth of our client base. Over 1,000+ mid-sized and large enterprises – including many in the F500 – now rely on iLobby every day to keep their facilities safe, secure, and operating in compliance with internal policies and government regulations."

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX.

About iLobby

Deployed across more than 5,000 sites worldwide, iLobby powers complex work environments by optimizing and automating key facility processes to achieve regulatory compliance, enforce safety protocols, and drive site security requirements.

The iLobby platform is supported by robust reporting, turnkey onboarding, and extensive configurability that ensures maximum impact in complex and regulated industries, such as manufacturing, industrial, and other high-security environments.

