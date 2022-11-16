Glance Hires Brian Hays & Chris Duncan to Advance Enterprise Growth of Guided CX™

Key leaders bring decades of experience helping Fortune 1000 companies deploy CCaaS and CX infrastructure solutions

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, the leader in Guided CX solutions, announced today that Brian Hays has joined its leadership team as SVP of Sales, and Chris Duncan has joined as Vice President of Solutions Engineering, to support its growth as the industry-leading enterprise CX solution delivering in-the-moment human guidance in digital spaces.

Hays brings a wealth of strategic customer experience knowledge and expertise to Glance, having previously held leadership positions at Genesys, Five9, and, most recently, TalkDesk, where he served as Vice President of Global Strategic Initiatives. With two decades of experience leading enterprise software, contact center, and cloud services sales organizations, Hays helped build successful, high-growth businesses by expanding market share, driving predictable revenue gains, and earning customer and partner loyalty. Hays will align with and accelerate Glance's growth in the CX market, enabling the organization to deliver personal, in-the-moment Guided CX that leverages cloud and AI technology.

"I'm pleased to join the leadership team at Glance. Customers expect the highest levels of digital service, and Glance provides a unique way for customer-facing teams to personally engage with customers at some of their most critical and difficult moments," said Hays. "I look forward to helping accelerate Glance's growth at a time when CX is mission-critical to enterprise organizations."

Additionally, Chris Duncan joins Glance to lead its Solutions Engineering team. Duncan brings 30 years of experience in CCaaS and CX, previously leading strategic development, solutions engineering, sales, and professional services teams at a broad range of companies, such as TalkDesk, Sprint, and Genesys. He will focus on Glance's technical sales team to drive and accelerate revenue.

"Optimizing and humanizing the customer and agent experience is such a critical element in today's dynamic and competitive market space to advance corporate brands, and Glance provides the software to help drive that to a new level," said Duncan. "I look forward to taking my experience working with many of the most cutting-edge and sophisticated contact center solutions to accelerate the vision of Glance becoming the must-have CX solution for large enterprises."

"Brian and Chris are very strong additions to our leadership team, bringing a combination of industry experience and growth-focused strategy to Glance," said Tom Martin, CEO at Glance. "We look forward to their help as Glance embraces its market opportunity to enable large organizations to deliver truly personal, human-guided CX that leverages cloud and AI technologies."

About Glance

Glance makes it easy for mid-to-large enterprises to drive positive CX outcomes through personal, human-to-human connection right inside their website or app. With Glance Guided CX, leading brands empower their representatives to join customers at their exact moment of need and navigate together to the right solution, in an instant.

Hundreds of large financial services, healthcare, and SaaS enterprises trust Glance to help increase customer satisfaction, ensure brand loyalty, and create new revenue opportunities through Guided CX. With built-in integrations, Glance seamlessly fits into the most sophisticated CRM-CCaaS systems. Discover the power of Glance Guided CX at http://www.glance.net.

