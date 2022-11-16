Capstone Companies Ranks No. 1,636 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time, Capstone Companies appears on the Inc. 5000 annual list, ranking number 1,636 with three-year revenue growth of 382.8% percent. The annual Inc. 5000 list is one the most prestigious rankings of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Capstone's no. 1,636 ranking is the result of an impressive 382.8% revenue growth between 2018 and 2021. During this period, the firm achieved $5.45 billion in sales and over 77,000 multi-housing units sold. Additionally, the firm established new offices in Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah, and Indiana, as well as a new service line, Capstone Equity and Structured Finance.

Chief Executive Office, Mike Mosher, said: "Capstone remains committed in its future growth to maintain its industry position as the nation's #1 privately owned multi-housing investment sales firm and one of the country's most respected and fastest growing commercial real estate brands. I am proud of all our team members and clients who worked hard and adapted successfully throughout these challenging years to further our shared success."

Established in 2008, Capstone Companies provides brokerage and advisory services for clients across the private, public, institutional, and non-profit sectors with expertise in various types of multi-housing, including conventional apartments, student housing, affordable housing, manufactured housing, multi-housing development sites, and capital placement. The firm is headquartered in Charlotte and has 16 offices across the U.S.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

