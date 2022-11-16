Barracuda strengthens channel leadership team with appointment of Jason Beal as VP Worldwide Partner Ecosystems

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions today announced Jason Beal as its new Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystems. Beal brings more than 20 years of channel leadership experience, with a focus on channel ecosystem launch, and development and expansion in cybersecurity businesses. At Barracuda, Beal will lead global channel strategy and development with a strong focus on driving growth across the Barracuda global partner ecosystem. In this new role, Beal will also help Barracuda partners further capture opportunities in the market with its innovative technology solutions.

"We are happy to welcome Jason to Barracuda," said Chris Ross, CRO of Barracuda. "Bringing Jason into this role is a key part of our ongoing commitment to invest in our channel partner go-to-market. We're looking forward to his focus on continuing the growth acceleration across our partner ecosystem and to drive innovation within our business model. He will also play an integral role in continuing to build and grow a world class channel go-to-market strategy and partner program for our business."

"I'm thrilled to join the Barracuda team and help drive the next phase of growth," said Jason Beal, VP Worldwide Partner Ecosystems at Barracuda. "I look forward to the impact I can bring to the team as we execute our growth plans while meeting the needs of partners and customers with our integrated suite of advanced security solutions."

Beal joins Barracuda from AvePoint, where he served as Senior Vice President, Global Channel & Partner Ecosystems, focused on implementing global channel strategy and their first global partner program. Prior to AvePoint, Beal held channel leadership roles at both Palo Alto Networks and Ingram Micro.

