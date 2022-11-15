Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Luther Burbank Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Washington Federal

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Luther Burbank Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Washington Federal

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Washington Federal.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/luther-burbank-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Luther Burbank's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Luther Burbank holders will receive only 0.3353 shares of Washington Federal common stock for each share of Luther Burbank common stock they own. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Luther Burbank by imposing a significant penalty if Luther Burbank accepts a superior bid. Luther Burbank insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Luther Burbank's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Luther Burbank.

If you own Luther Burbank common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/luther-burbank-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP