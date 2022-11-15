SESAME UNVEILS "SESAME @ WORK," THE ONLY CURE FOR THE PAIN OF HIGH-DEDUCTIBLE HEALTH PLANS

At HLTH, CEO David Goldhill tells employers (and their brokers), "Sesame offers your employees the lowest-price health care in the U.S. It not only gets less expensive the more they use it, it also counts toward their deductible. You can be a hero to them and it will cost you $0."

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at HLTH, Sesame , the company building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured and underserved Americans by directly connecting them to high quality physicians at half the price, unveiled Sesame @ Work , a new, employer-focused approach to delivering truly affordable health care to employee participants in high deductible health plans (HDHPs).

Employers pay nothing to access Sesame @ Work: never any flat fees, and no Per-Member/Per-Month (PMPM) costs – ever.

With the lowest prices in American healthcare, Sesame's direct-to-consumer health care marketplace is revolutionary. As healthcare providers compete for consumers, the Sesame "marketplace effect" has helped drive the provider price for primary care appointments lower than $20. And, more broadly, prices on Sesame decreased as much as 67 percent over the course of one year.

Sesame is now bringing its marketplace innovation to the employer market, which currently insures 54.3% of Americans , with more than half of those enrolled in HDHPs . With Sesame @ Work, not only are the lowest prices in American health care opened up to participating employees, but expenditures at Sesame can count against the employee's annual deductible.

At the same time, Sesame @ Work includes incredible employee incentives: when employees use the Sesame marketplace to keep themselves and their families healthy, they earn credit toward future visits. It's a loyalty program only from Sesame that makes ongoing care even less expensive every time employees use it.

"Most employees spend a bunch of cash on health care without ever satisfying their insurance deductible; as a result, many families defer important care, or avoid it altogether," said David Goldhill, Sesame co-founder and CEO, and the author of The Real Costs of American Health Care. "Sesame @ Work is an innovation that is changing the narrative around the traditional limits of high deductible plans with respect to affordability of care."

HOW IT WORKS

Employers pay nothing to access Sesame @ Work: never any flat fees, and no Per-Member/Per-Month (PMPM) costs – ever. Employers (or the health and welfare benefits brokers that represent them) simply engage Sesame to fold the Sesame marketplace into the portfolio of health and welfare benefits offered by the employer. Employees then not only have access to Sesame, they can apply any expenditures at Sesame to their annual deductible by way of the employer's Third-Party Administrator (TPA).

As employees book with the Sesame marketplace, they also earn credit toward future visits, effectively making their care less expensive over time.

Interested employers and healthcare brokers can learn more at www.SesameCare.com/AtWork .

BENEFITS TO COMPANIES AND THEIR EMPLOYEES

Always costs $0 for employers to join and participate

Employees have access to the Sesame marketplace – from primary care and specialty medicine to in-person and telehealth, for all patients (pediatric, adult and geriatric specialists are all available)

Employees can apply Sesame expenditures to their annual health insurance deductible

The Sesame @ Work loyalty program will credit employees every time they use the Sesame marketplace; the more they use Sesame, the more they save out-of-pocket

ABOUT SESAME

Sesame is building a radically new healthcare system for Americans who are uninsured or otherwise priced out of everyday care. The company's marketplace replaces historically inefficient, expensive healthcare with a direct connection – either virtually or in-person – between patients and physicians. This direct connection enables Sesame to offer doctor visits, labs, imaging and prescription drugs at half the price. Founders include a Harvard PhD in health policy and economics; a former Goldman Sachs analyst; and entertainment executive and healthcare reformer David Goldhill, author of the legendary cover story in The Atlantic, "How American Health Care Killed My Father." Sesame has raised $75 million so far from investors that include GV, Virgin Group and General Catalyst. The company was ranked #1 by Healthline for overall care in 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit www.sesamecare.com .

