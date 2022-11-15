MLB ALL-STAR AARON JUDGE PARTNERS WITH TALL ORDER AND UNITED LEGWEAR & APPAREL CO. TO LAUNCH HIS FIRST-EVER MEN'S COLLECTION

– The equity partnership will include a line of men's basics, all-sport items and apparel created with size inclusivity in mind –

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tall Order, a New York-based men's apparel and accessory company that specializes in standard and extended sizing, along with its partner United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC), today announced a new equity partnership with MLB standout and four-time All-Star Aaron Judge. Together, the trio will produce Aaron Judge branded top-drawer basics – including the outfielder's favorite athletic sock silhouette – available in Spring 2023, with an expanded collection planned for the future. Judge joins Tall Order and ULAC following a career-best season in which he became the owner of the American League home run record with 62 homers – all while wearing custom Tall Order men's socks.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Judge sought better-fitting athletic socks as he had long struggled to find a pair that provided the comfort, ankle support and stabilization needed for on-field play, while also fitting size 17 feet. Judge discovered Tall Order earlier this year, which was founded by New York-based twin brothers Mike and Dan Friedman, both of whom stand over 6-foot-9. Judge felt a strong connection to the brothers through their shared New York ties, desire to give back to the community and common struggle to find well-fitting clothing. Together, Judge and Tall Order will design comfortable, better-fitting basics available in both standard and extended sizing, produced by ULAC and marked with Judge's logo.

"While I was initially drawn to Tall Order because of the quality and size range of their products, learning more about the founders and the brand mission is what made this a natural partnership for me," said Judge. "The Friedmans, Isaac Ash and the entire ULAC team are a talented and thoughtful group of people who truly value my feedback and align with my values around the importance of giving back to the community. We're in the process of designing the initial collection and I look forward to sharing it with fans and consumers next spring."

Tall Order honors the memory of Mike and Dan Friedman's late father, Andrew, who perished on September 11, 2001 from the attacks on the World Trade Center. To fulfill the "tall order" of giving back for all the help they received after 9/11, Tall Order makes fashionable, fun, comfortable socks for men in sizes 9 to 20 as a nod to the socks the family provided to first responders during the 9/11 recovery efforts. Tall Order also donates a portion of their profits to various health and human services organizations that focus on families and youth in times of need.

"Aaron embodies two of our dad's greatest passions – the love of baseball and giving back," said Dan and Mike Friedman. "We are so excited and proud to be working with Aaron in honoring our dad's legacy."

"I'm proud to partner with Tall Order and baseball legend Aaron Judge to create apparel and accessories for men of all sizes," said Isaac E. Ash, Founder, President and CEO of United Legwear & Apparel Co. "I'm especially excited to make collections for guys built like Aaron, who have a hard time finding clothes that fit well, feel great, and look stylish. I think consumers will respond very positively to Aaron's appeal: his gracious personality, larger-than-life achievements, extraordinary leadership on and off the field, and philanthropic efforts through his ALL RISE Foundation."

Earlier this year, Tall Order partnered with Judge's ALL RISE Foundation to make a special edition two-pack of ALL RISE-logoed socks, with $10 from every pack sold benefiting ALL RISE. The ankle socks feature a heel tab, arch support, moisture control, smooth seams, and materials to provide extra stretch and ensure a soft and comfortable fit. Available in regular and extended sizes, they retail for $30 and are available now on TallOrder.com.

About Tall Order:

Tall Order is a dynamic men's accessory company that can fill the "top drawer for all" – specializing in classic, dress, and athletic socks in sizes 9-20 as well as underwear and tees for men of all sizes. The socks can accommodate slim to wide calves with a special comfort band at the top to prevent sagging. The bright blue emblem emblazoned on each product (symbolizing the Twin Towers and the beautiful sky on September 11, 2001) serves as a reminder to everyone who dons Tall Order accessories that it's their personal responsibility to pay it forward and continue the Friedman family's commitment to helping others. To shop or learn more, visit www.tallorder.com.

About United Legwear & Apparel Co.:

United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) is a 24-year-old New York City-based global entity that designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes legwear, bodywear, apparel and accessories to the world's leading retailers. Founded by Isaac E. Ash, United Legwear & Apparel Co. is a joint venture partner with PUMA North America and maintains highly-recognized licensed brands such as Hurley, Skechers, Champion, Van Heusen, Arrow, Fortnite, and Weatherproof, as well as many private-label brands. ULAC is also the owner of the PRO PLAYER brand. ULAC's mission is to manufacture with integrity and distribute products of highest quality and best value. To learn more, visit www.unitedlegwear.com.

Media Contacts:

