Healthcare Executive Kyla Thorpe Launches New E-book on Delegation: Do It All Without Doing It All!

Tips for Women to Prevent Burnout While Increasing Profits & Productivity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare executive Kyla Thorpe has launched her delegation e-book, "Do It All Without Doing It All! How to Train Your Team & Delegate for Success." Thorpe offers a step-by-step guide and framework, for like-minded, professional women that struggle to achieve the ideal balance between life and work. After feeling the burden of being overwhelmed and burned out in her quest for success and perfectionism, Kyla found a solution creating a straightforward, witty curriculum to manage responsibilities more effectively, creating more free time and the ability to enjoy it guilt-free.

Easily considered a mini bible for successful delegation, "Do It All Without Doing It All!" is a downloadable 30-page guide written in Kyla's refreshing and relatable voice. Readers will not only exclusively gain access to Kyla's The TRAIN™ framework, interactive worksheets, and a list of preferred software for delegation and automation, but also recommendations for maintaining mental health while managing large teams, which Kyla prioritizes.

Wise beyond her years, "Do It All Without Doing It All" is based on Kyla's professional trajectory which quickly took her from Public Relations Specialist to Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research. Over 6 years, Kyla has helped FSCDR increase efficiency and profits, boosting her productivity by 500%.

"When I went through a period of feeling that I wasn't good enough for my role, I took some time to evaluate my reality, and concluded that I simply did not have enough time in the day to do everything I was responsible for. I resolved this challenge by advocating for myself to get the support needed. Today, I have a system in place to identify priorities, and I've built a team who I empower to take on delegated tasks, resulting in higher productivity. I'm excited to share these solutions and more in my e-book!" – Kyla Thorpe

Kyla is currently pursuing her Global Executive MBA from University of Miami's Herbert Business School, is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, executive member of the Ellevate Network, and is a Board Member at the Children's Bereavement Center. When she's not busy "doing it all," Kyla is expanding her harmonious lifestyle brand KatGold.

