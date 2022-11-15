FIGS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of FIGS, Inc. Shareholders

Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (i) FIGS securities between May 27, 2021 and May 12, 2022, inclusive; and/or (ii) FIGS stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with FIGS' initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in FIGS:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/figs-lawsuit-submission-form?id=33689&from=4

FIGS, Inc. NEWS - FIGS NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that FIGS, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had inflated the Company's true ability to successfully secure repeat customers; (ii) defendants had failed to disclose the Company's increasing dependence on air freight; (iii) defendants had inflated the expected net revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in FIGS you have until January 3, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased FIGS securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the FIGS lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/figs-lawsuit-submission-form?id=33689&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/figs-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-january-3-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-figs-inc-shareholders-301677917.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.