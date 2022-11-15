Collideoscope LLC Announces New Client: Ben Higgins

Collideoscope LLC Will Provide Talent and Brand Management Services to Ben Higgins.

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collideoscope, LLC today announced the signing of its newest client, Ben Higgins, a veteran of ABC's hit series The Bachelor. Collideoscope provides talent and brand management services as Ben avails himself to being hired for speaking opportunities and corporate event hosting.

"Nothing brings me more joy than sharing a message of hope and connection with others. That's why I'm making time for organizations as a corporate event host and keynote speaker," Ben Higgins said. "I am excited to have found an amazing partner to help me on my mission to bring light, energy, and an intentional message of hope to the world."

Collideoscope, LLC is a boutique talent management agency that exists to architect iconic brands for leaders around the world. The company began with a vision from the Founder and CEO, Jayson Teagle, to create a world-class talent management agency for high-profile leaders that provides them with a one-stop shop for managing their brands and businesses. The agency will help build and manage Ben's personal brand and amplify his voice as he takes on new opportunities.

"Ben is an expert at diving into important topics with an upbeat, yet intentional attitude, and we are confident his life experience and storytelling ability will appeal to many audiences," said Jayson Teagle, Founder and CEO of Collideoscope. "We are proud to be working with him and are eager to see his brand flourish and cheer on his success as a public speaker."

To keep up with all that Ben is working on or to book Ben as a speaker, visit www.thebenhiggins.com.

About Collideoscope: Collideoscope is a boutique talent management agency that exists to architect iconic brands and to build meaningful businesses for an elite collection of the world's most admired leaders. For additional information, visit www.collideoscope.com.

About Ben Higgins: Ben Higgins is a veteran of ABC's hit series The Bachelor, and won over the hearts of loyal viewers with his refreshing vulnerability and willingness to share himself fully. Following his appearances across the franchise, he has embarked on numerous ventures, entrepreneurial and otherwise, grounded in faith, a sense of hope for humanity, and a mission to help organizations connect more deeply with their employees and customers.

# # #

Natasha Davis

Collideoscope, LLC

(678) 814-5560 | natasha@collideoscope.com

View original content:

SOURCE Collideoscope