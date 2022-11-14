NEW FOOTBALL HEAVEN VODCAST SERIES PREMIERES WITH RARE ARTIFACTS AND RENOWNED HALL OF FAME STORYTELLERS

Season features Hall of Famers Edgerrin James, Kurt Warner, Steve Young, Jerome Bettis, and others

Football Heaven Episode 1 airs Nov.15

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company's (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) ("HOFV"), Hall of Fame Village Media ("HOFVM") and the Pro Football Hall of Fame today announce the premiere of their Football Heaven vodcast series on Nov.15 and the schedule and focus of its first six episodes.

Football Heaven uses artifact-driven story arcs told through interviews with some of the most renowned Hall of Famers.

What do Kurt Warner's Iowa Barnstormers jersey, a Three Rivers Stadium elevator panel and a lock of Edgerrin James' hair have in common? These seemingly unrelated items, along with dozens of other rarities, all play an integral role in driving the storylines for the most unique sports vodcast ever produced. Football Heaven uses artifact-driven story arcs told through direct interviews with some of the most renowned and dynamic Hall of Famers of all time.

The program is co-hosted by highly respected sports journalist and CBS correspondent Aditi Kinkhabwala, Pro Football Hall of Fame historian Joe Horrigan and Hall Archivist Jon Kendle. Together they delve into well-known football lore, while uncovering the intricacies of the stories-within-the-stories through direct interviews with the Hall of Famers who left an indelible mark on sports history.

The 10-episode season of Football Heaven debuts with "The 10 Most Unusual Artifacts," highlighted by a molded replica of Jerry Rice's hands, Peyton Manning's touchdown record-football, and a featured interview with Edgerrin James along with the large lock of his hair that he donated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "It tells a story –and it's part of the story—and there's a reason behind it. You know, I didn't just cut my hair because I wanted to cut my hair – it was a football business decision, and it's part of the game," James explains in Episode 1 of Football Heaven.

What else awaits? Scroll down to see information for the first six episodes headed your way every Tuesday. Check back here as Hall of Fame Village Media and the Pro Football Hall of Fame reveal more episodes and featured storytellers.

AIRING EPISODES FEATURED STORYTELLERS 11/15/22 Ep 1: 10 Most Unusual Artifacts. The co-hosts share strange HOF Museum artifacts and interview Edgerrin James about his donated hair Edgerrin James 11/22/22 Ep 2: Perfect Seasons (Spun from '72 Dolphins) Larry Csonka, Larry Little 11/29/22 Ep 3: QBs Who Played in Other Pro Football Leagues. Four legendary QBs share their journeys to Canton Jim Kelly, Kurt Warner, Warren Moon, Steve Young 12/06/22 Ep 4: Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the Reintegration of Football - Part I. A deep dive into the special history and culture of HBCU schools led by the modern NFL's first black head coach, first black QB to win a Super Bowl and Hall of Fame HBCU alumni. Harry Carson, Larry Little, Art Shell, Willie Lanier 12/13/22 Ep 5: Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the Reintegration of Football - Part II Harry Carson, Larry Little, Art Shell, Willie Lanier 12/20/22 Ep 6: The "Immaculate Reception" Celebrate 50 years of this iconic play from both sides of the ball and discuss how it served as the launching point for the Steelers' dynasty. Franco Harris, Joe Greene, Fred Biletnikoff, Jerome Bettis

"The Football Heaven vodcast provides the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Village Media with an exciting new platform to share the history of the game using unique artifacts from our collections brought to life by the Hall of Famers connected to them," Horrigan said.

"Being able to share these stories with the public is a unique aspect of our brand and partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There is simply nowhere else that you can find these stories told both visually and audibly as they are in Football Heaven," said Olivia Steier, HOVM, executive vice president, who also serves as executive producer, along with Horrigan and Kendle.

Visit Canton, The Stark County Convention & Visitors' Bureau, is a proud sponsor of the project. "We're excited for fans to hear directly from Hall of Famers about what makes Canton such a special place to them, and hopefully they're inspired to come experience it for themselves," said Tonja Marshall, Visit Canton chief marketing officer.

Audiences can keep track of all of the classic moments, characters and revelations by listening to Football Heaven on Apple, Audible, Google, iHeart, Spotify, Pandora, and Stitcher. They can also watch full video episodes and get additional Football Heaven content here.

About Hall of Fame Village Media

Established in 2021, Hall of Fame Village Media is a premiere, multi-dimensional content studio on a mission to honor the past and inspire the future. Not limited by the confines of traditional studios, Hall of Fame Village Media does it all – creating engaging content across all genres, lengths, and mediums including TV and streaming series, films, games, events, podcasts, branded content and emerging media. With unique ties to one of the most revered institutions in all of sports, Hall of Fame Village Media leverages its unprecedented access to deliver a compelling content lineup that showcases the very best of professional athletes, both on the field and under the helmet.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service. Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store , for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission. Gridiron Glory Myrtle Beach opened in South Carolina last summer, giving fans another opportunity to experience "The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame." For more information, go to HOFMyrtleBeach.com .

