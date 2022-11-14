FILCO CARTING PROUDLY ANNOUNCES ADAM PASQUALE, CO-FOUNDER RECYCLE TRACK SYSTEMS (RTS), JOINS FILCO AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Two industry innovators come together to lead New York City's highest-rated waste management and recycling firm.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filco Carting announced today that longtime waste management entrepreneur and founder of Recycle Track Systems (RTS), Adam Pasquale, will join Filco Carting as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development, working directly with Filco's CEO, Domenic Monopoli.

(PRNewswire)

As part of his responsibilities with Filco, Pasquale will partner with Monopoli to further advance Filco's commitment to a Zero Waste future. Initiatives in which they will partner include expanding Filco's ability to provide more scalable and sustainable solutions for its customers and communities.

"Adam joining Filco at this time is significant because it is a pivotal and historic moment for New York City's waste industry -- as its new Commercial Waste Zone (CWZ) Program legislation begins its implementation in the coming year," said Domenic Monopoli. This program, which divides the five boroughs into zones, aims to enhance New York City's collection services to accomplish its zero-waste goals, greater safety, improve environmental health, overhaul pricing standards, and strengthen customer service standards. "We are confident that Adam joining the Filco team at this moment reinforcers our ability to exceed these new standards of the CWZ Program," Monopoli added.

Their dynamic, strategic alliance further drives both Monopoli's and Pasquale's shared vision for a safe and sustainable New York City. Pasquale's move to Filco follows the company's recent purchase of 21 environmentally friendly Battle Motors LET2 trucks earlier this year, demonstrating Filco's continuous innovation and dedication to sustainability, service, and safety.

"We are fortunate to have the experience and knowledge that Adam brings to Filco, particularly his visionary approach to sustainability," said Monopoli.

About Adam Pasquale

Mr. Pasquale worked in his family business after he graduated from The George Washington University, then taking ownership in 1999 of Ideal Sanitation and Sam Pasquale Carting. In 2005, Pasquale sold the business to Action Carting Corp., joined their team, growing its fleet from 40 to 400 trucks during his tenure there. He then founded RTS in 2015 as the driving force behind the company's revolutionary technology that provides scalable traceability and sustainability services to its partners, including Filco Carting. "Having firsthand insight of Adam's trailblazing career, folding him to the Executive Filco team is a dream come true," shares Filco CEO Domenic Monopoli. "Adam's expertise in dual stream recycling, organic compost collection and seamlessly leveraging technology to provide sustainable solutions offers a promising future not only for Filco, but also for the industry, community, and partners it serves."

Filco Carting and RTS Alliance

Monopoli's and Pasquale's 25-year relationship led to Filco becoming RTS's largest hauler by integrating RTS's state of the art geo-tracking technology across Filco's fleet of 40 trucks. "Adam's integrity and experience were the essential decision-making factors in our RTS partnership. His arrival at Filco only strengthens the RTS – Filco cooperative", says Monopoli.

About Filco Carting Corp.

Filco Carting, founded in 1910, is the definitive leader in commercial waste collection in New York City. With more than 112 years of experience, Filco's fourth-generation family owned and operated business proudly services more than 5,000 commercial, residential, industrial, and institutional customers with the most comprehensive services on the market. Filco Carting offers everything from dumpster rentals and waste collection to recycling and waste management services. Today, Filco remains committed to serving New Yorkers, as well as to better the health and safety of its team members, customers, and the community. Recently named to the Top 50 list for the largest recycling and waste firms in North America by Waste360, Filco Carting is licensed by the NYC Business Integrity Commission BIC #390 and is dedicated to maintaining the highest environmental and safety standards.

For more information, visit: www.filcocarting.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Filco Carting