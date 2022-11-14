Cal.net is Connecting Rural California to High-Speed Broadband Service

Network and Tower Expansion Bridges Digital Divide Providing Galt, Winters and Woodland Customers to Reliable Broadband Services

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cal.net Inc., a leading fixed Wireless Internet Service Provider ("WISP"), announced today another network expansion that includes the areas of Galt, Winters and Woodland. Customers in these areas will have access to unlimited high-speed internet without signing a contract. Their powerful network technology coupled with additional towers allows Cal.net to reach more customers with their high-speed broadband internet and voice services.

As one of the largest, privately owned fixed wireless ISPs in California, Cal.net continues to invest in network expansion to help bridge the digital divide that still exists in rural America. In 287 of the nation's most rural counties, less than 70% of households have high-speed internet access. By providing more access to reliable, high-speed broadband services, Cal.net ensures individuals have needed internet access for educational and career opportunities as well as telemedicine services.

To further close the digital divide, Cal.net is a participant in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which provides low-income households with discounted monthly internet service, as well as discounts on laptops, tablets and desktop computers. Qualifying households can receive up to a $30/month discount while households in qualifying tribal lands are eligible for discounts up to $75/month.

Josh Rogers, Chief Technology Officer for Cal.net, stated, "At Cal.net, we are committed to serving students, families, and businesses by providing quality Internet as affordable as possible to our community, even the hard to reach."

For more information on Cal.net, visit www.cal.net.

Media Contacts:

Greg Klimek, Cal.net

gklimek@corp.cal.net l 530.672.1078 x 116

View original content:

SOURCE Cal.net