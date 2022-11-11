Wheel Acquires GoodRx Care Backend Technology to Strengthen its Virtual-First Care Platform

The deal accelerates Wheel's growth into new markets and expands its existing partnership with GoodRx through multi-year agreement

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel , the health technology company powering the future of care, today announced it will acquire GoodRx Care 's backend virtual care technology, including its clinician-centric EMR, powerful clinical management tools, and flexible patient experience software. Wheel will integrate GoodRx Care's underlying technology to expand its existing virtual care platform capabilities and GoodRx will continue to own the consumer-facing GoodRx Care website and mobile app.

Today, Wheel powers virtual care on behalf of the most innovative companies in healthcare with its nationwide clinician network and white-labeled technology. Wheel will combine the best features of Wheel and GoodRx Care's technology in one platform, thereby empowering its customers to build and deliver innovative care services, and accelerate growth into new care models and markets — mobilizing the digital transformation of care.

The acquisition furthers the two companies' long-standing relationship. Since 2020, Wheel has provided its technology and trusted nationwide clinician network for the GoodRx Care service. Now, as GoodRx reprioritizes and sharpens its focus on driving affordable solutions for consumers, the companies have entered into a long-term strategic agreement where GoodRx continues to own the consumer-facing GoodRx Care website and mobile app, and Wheel powers the service with its underlying technology and clinician network. This deal will give GoodRx the flexibility it needs to continue providing access to telehealth solutions for its users.

"At a time when the healthcare industry is at a major inflection point, this acquisition accelerates our long-term strategy to power virtual-first care across the broader healthcare ecosystem," said Wheel CEO and co-founder Michelle Davey. "GoodRx is well known in the industry for developing best-in-class virtual care tools. By combining our underlying technologies into one comprehensive and flexible platform, Wheel is well positioned to continue to serve as the leading solution for virtual-first care."

"We believe Wheel is the ideal strategic partner for this acquisition," said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. "Wheel has provided technology and clinicians for GoodRx Care for several years, giving us high confidence in their ability to operate and grow the platform. By entering into a long-term strategic arrangement, we look forward to deepening our mutually-beneficial relationship. We are excited to see how Wheel continues to leverage the amazing tools our team developed."

Over the last four years, Wheel has built a strong business by pairing its underlying technology with a leading clinician network — delivering care to millions of patients across the country. This is Wheel's first acquisition, and the company recently announced several new senior leadership hires, including its CTO and SVP of Product.

About Wheel

Wheel is the health tech company powering the next generation of healthcare. Wheel provides companies and clinicians with everything they need to deliver care virtually. Today Wheel powers virtual-first care for the most forward-thinking organizations in healthcare. To learn more about Wheel, visit wheel.com .

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America's digital resource for healthcare. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $40 billion from pharmacy retail price and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

