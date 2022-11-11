John Deere Helps Soldiers and Families Find New Careers with U.S. Army Reserve Partnership

MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) today announced an agreement with the U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership Office that will help service members and their families access career opportunities as they transition to civilian life. The agreement enables Deere to provide active-duty soldiers, who are transitioning into the U.S. Army Reserves, meaningful education and skills that will make them top candidates for future potential employment.

Claire Wilson, a SkillBridge alum, now works for John Deere in Des Moines. (PRNewswire)

"John Deere is honored to give back to our nation's veterans by helping them translate the breadth of valuable knowledge and skills they retained during active duty and develop them into a new career path," said David Ottavianelli, director of workforce and community development at Deere. "This partnership not only helps our soldiers and their families at a critical stage in life but will also support growth within our local communities and business."

The new agreement with the U.S. Army Reserve builds upon the Department of Defense's SkillBridge program, which helps place active-duty military members in civilian jobs during their final six months of military service. With Reserve members facing unemployment rates two to three times the national average, the internship allows veterans to receive on the ground training and industry education which can support overall mission readiness goals and enhance financial stability, as well as make them a better candidate for open positions.

Since Deere joined the SkillBridge program in August 2020, more than 395 active-duty service members and veterans have participated in filling critical roles within the company and throughout Deere dealerships. Additionally, John Deere helps veterans through several transitioning and mentoring programs.

Active-duty service members, National Guard or Reserve veterans or spouses who are interested in John Deere opportunities and information about the SkillBridge program can learn more here.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

About U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership Office

Known as P3O, the Army Reserve's Private Public Partnership Office ensures Army Reserve Soldiers are succeeding in their civilian careers which directly benefits the Army and the Nation by bringing substantial value and depth to the force. More than 87% of the force integrates military service with civilian careers, providing the Army with professional skills, education and expertise acquired in the private sector. Through collaboration with organizations offering job opportunities, and a nationwide network of corporate, profit/non-profit, and academic partners, the Army Reserve's Private Public Partnership Office is increasing its efforts to connect Soldiers with internship, employment, and education opportunities.

