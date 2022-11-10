Tyra Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at the following conferences in November:

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Precision Oncology Virtual Conference, November 14, 2022

Todd Harris , CEO of TYRA, will participate in a fireside chat with the banking equity analyst, available on demand to registered conference attendees.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 15-17, 2022

Mr. Harris will participate in a fireside chat with the banking equity analyst on Tuesday, November 15 th, at 10:50 am ET ( 3:50 pm GMT ).

Webcasts of the fireside chats will be available via the For Investors page on the Investor section of the TYRA website.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. is a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. TYRA's proprietary in-house discovery platform, SNÅP, enables the rapid and precise refinement of structural design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. Leveraging SNÅP, TYRA is developing a pipeline of selective inhibitors of Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptors (FGFR), which are altered in approximately 7% of all cancers. TYRA-300 is an FGFR3 selective inhibitor for oncology. TYRA-200 is an FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor with potency against FGFR2 fusions, molecular brake mutations and gatekeeper resistance that TYRA is developing initially in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. TYRA is also targeting achondroplasia and other FGFR3-related skeletal dysplasias and FGFR4 and RET (REarranged during Transfection kinase) driven cancers. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.tyra.bio and engage with us on LinkedIn .

