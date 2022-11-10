Marathon Twitch Streamer iiTzTimmy Joins 100 Thieves as First-Ever Creator for Higround

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 100 Thieves, the leading gaming organization and lifestyle brand, announced today that Twitch streamer and former pro-Apex Legends player Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An will join its roster of top gaming stars including Valkyrae, Kyedae, Vinnie Hacker, and more. As part of 100 Thieves, Timmy will be the first-ever creator for the team's gaming hardware brand, Higround, and will have an impact on future products from the brand.

As a respected voice in the gaming community and boasting regular play time with celebrities like Post Malone, CouRageJD, and Nadeshot, Timmy's work as a creator with Higround is a reflection of the progressive capabilities of both parties.

Timmy boasts a combined 4 million followers on Twitch and YouTube and is known for his mastery of many first-person and tactical shooter video games including Apex Legends, VALORANT, CS:GO, Call of Duty, and more. Notorious for his marathon-long live streams, Timmy's dynamic gameplay and entertaining personality is complimented by his keen fashion and design sense, often sporting looks from top brands, such as Balenciaga.

Being a Higround creator allows Timmy to join the hardware scene and have a hand in peripheral product creation. Higround as a brand aims to push the limits on functionality and creative expression, pairing graphic keycap designs with internal components that rival custom mechanical keyboards. Timmy will now have multiple opportunities to present the flashy, maximalist designs of Higround keyboards to his large, passion-driven gaming community.

"Working with a peripheral company has always been a goal of mine since I started gaming. To create something unique under my thought process or design is a dream on its own. I love the 100 Thieves brand and the art style of Higround boards. Being a part of both brands now means I get to show my community what high-tier gaming products should look and feel like." - Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An

Following this first creator announcement, Higround will seek to sign more influencers to be the faces of the brand. This follows the precedent set by the brand's parent company 100 Thieves, whose organization is creator-driven with over 20 top gaming and lifestyle creators signed with the brand.

Higround's first creator announcement will be featured on the 100 Thieves YouTube channel.

ABOUT HIGROUND



Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that seeks to be the expression of elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu, Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that call back to the overarching cultures of fashion, gaming, and technology. Each capsule features a unique collection of items that add personality to computer setups that are known to sell out in an instant. The brand is widely known for collaborations with famed brands such as Attack on Titan, SEGA, and Beats by Dre. In 2020 the brand was acquired by esports giant, 100 Thieves.

ABOUT 100 THIEVES

100 Thieves is the premier lifestyle gaming brand. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube superstar Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. 100 Thieves has championship esports teams competing in League of Legends, Call of Duty, and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its innovative apparel, including its recent collaboration with Gucci. 100 Thieves also produces massively popular YouTube and social content, created by its world-class gaming talent including Valkyrae, Kyedae, and Vinnie Hacker. With over 100M fans worldwide in just three years, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest growing brands in global entertainment.

