Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration Announces New Details, Bringing Harry Potter Fans A Step Closer to the Magic of the Wizarding World to This Holiday Season

A Magical and Interactive Event Celebrating The Yule Ball In a Hogwarts-Inspired Ballroom

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Fever, the leading global entertainment discovery platform, revealed new details about its upcoming magical and interactive themed experience, Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration opening in the heart of Houston, TX on November 18th.

Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration (PRNewswire)

With only three other locations worldwide, Milan, Montreal, and Mexico City, tickets for this limited experience, which start at $69, are already in high demand. With the Houston location already selling out its opening day, guests are highly encouraged to purchase their tickets now at harrypotteryuleballcelebration.com/houston/ .

Taking place at the illustrious Paraiso Maravilla, the 2-hour experience will transport witches, wizards, and Muggles alike to a magical, whimsical world inspired by the iconic Yule Ball celebration. Starting with welcome dances and introductions followed by hors d'oeuvres and photo opportunities, the experience promises to be fun-packed and designed for groups, couples, and sole wizards or witches.

Subsequently, "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" will host a "Champions Waltz", a dance-off competition, and a fashion parade for guests to show off their Yule Ball looks. Two Masters of Ceremony host the course of events, performing enthralling acts right beside the guests along with four cheerful Hogwarts house Representatives who will spread their house cheer throughout the show.

Throughout the event, attendees can enjoy a Yule Market featuring branded merchandise and themed drinks as they roam around freely at their own pace while indulging in delicious traditional British fare, including bangers & mash, shepherd's pie, tea sandwiches, themed beverage selections to quench their thirst, and the beloved Butterbeer.

From dances throughout the celebration, themed hors d'oeuvres, a fashion parade showing off magic-inspired wardrobes, and gift shops featuring official Harry Potter merchandise, guests will be able to fulfill their dreams of living in J.K. Rowling's cherished Wizarding World.

Although not mandatory, guests are encouraged to dress up in their best formal Wizarding World attire.

For a limited time, "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" vows to transform the historic Paraiso Maravilla in central Houston into a whimsical wintertime ball honoring the iconic Triwizard tradition, where there will be no lack of music (adapted from the original soundtrack) and magical merriment. The ballroom will be reminiscent of the Hogwarts Great Hall, decked out in beautiful silver draping, Christmas trees and decorations, tailor-made scenic pieces that present magnificent photo opportunities, and much more.

Co-produced by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Fever, the leading global entertainment discovery platform, "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" is a spectacular immersive party that will bring together fans of the beloved franchise to reminisce about the iconic ball in a one-of-a-kind celebration.

To learn more about Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration, please visit harrypotteryuleballcelebration.com and/or follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

What: Co-produced by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Fever, "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" is a spectacular immersive party that will bring together fans of the beloved franchise to reminisce about the iconic ball in a one-of-a-kind celebration.

When: Starting November 18, 2022

Where: Paraiso Maravilla (5714 Fairdale Ln, Houston, TX 77057)

Tickets: Tickets are available starting at $69 per ticket. Limited quantities available.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, (the third releasing in 2022), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York – the flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops. The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

About Fever

Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, helping millions of people every week to discover the best experiences in their cities, with a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life.

Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals, to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.

