SECOND ANNUAL WE ARE ALL HUMAN GALA SET FOR DECEMBER 8, 2022 CELEBRATES HISPANIC CULTURE AND CONTRIBUTIONS

Co-chairs Nina Garcia (Elle Magazine), Marissa Solis (NFL) and Michael Kassan (MediaLink) Reflect Increasing Cross-Sector Support for Hispanic Progress in America

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual We Are All Human Gala set for December 8, 2022, at the Gotham Hall in New York City, will be dedicated to mobilizing support for the Hispanic community and celebrating the incredible Hispanic contributions to the country. The Gala brings together the most important Latino leaders and allies across the business, entertainment and arts, sports, fashion, and other sectors.

Guests to date include actor Alfonso Herrera , one of Latin America's widely known talents and Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, influencers like the iconic Papi Kunno , Mariana Cantú , and singer Sophia Angelica , as well as singer AY Young , who will perform his new single dedicated to We Are All Human. Former Miss Venezuela, Luisa Diaz, along with actress and former Miss Mexico, Josselyn Garciglia, will attend dressed in gowns by Brazilian luxury fashion designer, Anne Fontaine. Prominent leaders in philanthropy, diplomacy and the corporate world will be in attendance. Journalist Maria Elena Salinas, known as the "Voice of Hispanic America," will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Three prominent leaders are supporting the Gala as co-chairs. Nina Garcia , Editor in Chief of Elle Magazine and Jury for Project Runway, Marissa Solis , SVP of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing of the NFL, and Michael Kassan , Chairman and CEO of MediaLink. Their involvement is emblematic of a growing engagement with the Hispanic community across many sectors.

"It is an honor to chair the We Are All Human Gala this year and see so many wonderful Latinos come together. We must work to elevate our Hispanic voices and step up for causes that recognize the contributions of Latinos in our country." Said Nina Garcia, Editor in Chief of Elle Magazine and Jury for Project Runway.

"I am beyond honored to Chair 2022 We Are All Human Hispanic Star Gala alongside Nina Garcia and Michael Kassan. This will be an incredible night of celebration and elevation of our community, recognizing those who are contributing every day to move us forward," said, Marissa Solis, SVP of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing Representing the NFL.

The Gala's program includes a live auction. Among the items is a sculpture from Enrique Cabrera, a multidisciplinary contemporary artist originally from Veracruz, Mexico, who will be presenting one of his masterpieces from his Palmarius collection , currently exhibited at Rockefeller Center. Three paintings from the Louis K. Meisel Gallery , two Super Bowl tickets, and two NFL Honors tickets as well as other priceless items have been donated. These items can be found at the online silent auction released today, where donation bids can be offered.

"This Gala showcases the key role Hispanics play in our society, highlights champions who are uplifting the community, and mobilizes support to eliminate the barriers they face. It is above all a celebration of Latino culture, community, and achievement," said Claudia Romo Edelman , Founder and CEO of We Are All Human.

To date, corporate sponsors of the Gala include Airbnb, Bank of America, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cannes Lions, AARP, BlackRock, Edelman, Foreign Policy Magazine, S&P Global, Macmillan, MLS, NFL, Paramount, E&J Gallo, Beam Suntory, Vevo, Chobani, Synchrony, Carrier. More companies and organizations are supporting this event, to know more about them visit here .

For information regarding tickets and sponsorship please visit: https://www.weareallhuman.org/gala/

About We Are All Human:

We Are All Human is a registered 501 (c)3 public charity devoted to advancing Equity, Diversity & Inclusion for all, with a particular focus on accelerating the progress of Hispanics in the United States. We Are All Human's instruments include: Hispanic Promise (a first-of-its-kind non-legally binding national pledge to prepare, hire, promote, retain, celebrate and buy from Hispanics in the workplace, signed by 300+ companies), Hispanic Star (a brand that represents Latino empowerment, unity, and pride). Hispanic Star Fund (A fund to match the needs of the Latino community with the support of Corporate America)

