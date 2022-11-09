Compass UOL acquires control of digital transformation expert Avenue Code in largest M&A to date

Fortune 100 clients will now have access to six unique technology companies in a single global digital transformation platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation company Compass UOL announced today the acquisition of Avenue Code, a North American software consulting agency with over 1,000 technology professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Brazil. It is the sixth acquisition in a strategy that brings the skills and competitive advantage of specialized digital platforms engineering thought leader companies, and the entrepreneurs behind them, to help global customers with their digital transformation projects from ideation to business success in the retail, automotive, insurance, agricultural, petrochemical, and big tech markets.

"Avenue Code joins forces with Compass UOL to deliver digital transformation solutions in a market that is rapidly evolving with the advent of new trends such as the metaverse, blockchain, and tech-augmented reality," said Alexis Rockenbach, CEO of Compass UOL. "Together, we are positioned to uplevel the global services industry and we are committed to accelerating the growth and the expansion of Avenue Code's business vision and to further invest in their great digital talent and leadership, which are the most relevant assets in this deal."

Founded in 2008 by Zeo Solomon in San Francisco, California, with a vision of delivering technology management consulting services to Fortune 100 companies in North America, Avenue Code opened their offices in Brazil to reach one of the most promising talent pools in Latin America. In 2010, Amir Razmara joined the company to boost its technology delivery services. Years of growth, geo expansions, service diversification, and new verticals continued with new offices in Canada in 2018 and in Europe in 2020. By joining the Compass UOL group, Avenue Code team members can now become global executives.

"Compass UOL's culture and vision is in complete harmony with our aspiration for the Avenue Code's journey," said Zeo Solomon, CSO of Avenue Code. "Furthermore, Compass UOL professes an ambitious global growth plan, which we now are extremely happy to be a part of —the alignment of values and the vision for building the next generation of global technology services were pivotal in closing the deal with Compass UOL."

"This acquisition is an important milestone that puts us in a strategic position in the digital transformation market, playing head-to-head with global competitors. We are genuinely excited and confident about an ever more promising future for our business," says Gil Torquato, CEO of Digital Services, holding company that coordinates Compass UOL.

