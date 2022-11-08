Virginia Proves to be an A+ Market for Celebree School: Announces 13 Signed Franchise Agreements

Early Childhood Education Franchise Grows Statewide Presence, Four Schools Slated to Open by End of 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, is capitalizing on growth potential in Virginia. The brand announces 13 franchise agreements in various stages of development across the state, plus an additional seven schools under future development agreements. Of these, four schools are projected to open in Arlington, Herndon, Alexandria, and Dulles by the end of 2023.

The new schools will join four currently open and operating Celebree Schools in the state – Reston, Henrico, Ashburn, and Tysons-Jones Branch. Company leadership sees vast growth potential across Virginia with opportunity to add six schools in the Northern Virginia market, five schools in Southern Virginia, and three schools in Virginia Beach. These development efforts contribute to Celebree School's aggressive expansion goal of opening 150 new schools over the next three years.

"After developing successful schools in our home state of Maryland, Virginia was a natural next step as a target growth area for our continued franchise expansion," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "With strong demand for high-quality early childhood education and brand awareness from our successful corporate schools in a neighboring state, we're eager to get these new schools open and operating to best serve the community."

The next Celebree School to open in Virginia is Celebree School of Alexandria, projected to open in January at 2450 Mill Rd. On the heels of this opening will be Celebree School of National Landing, opening in Spring 2023 at Metropolitan Park for Amazon's second Headquarters in Arlington. In Summer 2023, Herndon residents can expect Celebree School of Herndon to open in their community, and by late 2023 Celebree School of Dulles is projected to open its doors.

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators with a focus on curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

Programs are available for children six weeks to 12-years-old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part-time or full-time, and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"With a 25-plus-year history, we've built an incredible infrastructure for growth. By partnering with like-minded franchisees who believe in our brand and our mission, we're poised for long-term success," added Huffman.

As franchise development continues to surge, Celebree School is looking for qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities who are involved in their community, have a passion for childhood education, and are eager to explore the world of franchising.

When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 25-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information of franchising opportunities visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

