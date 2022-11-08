V2X Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Results

On July 5, 2022 ("Closing Date"), Vectrus, Inc. ("Vectrus") completed its merger ("the Merger") with Vertex Aerospace Services Holding Corp. ("Vertex"), thereby forming V2X, Inc. Third quarter "reported results" reflect the contributions of Vectrus from July 1, 2022, through September 30, 2022 and Vertex from the Closing Date through September 30, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Comparisons to historical periods are relative to legacy Vectrus results, unless otherwise noted.
Third Quarter Highlights:
- Solid third quarter revenue of $958.2 million; Pro forma revenue of $961.3 million, +10% y/y
- Reported operating income (inclusive of Merger related costs) of $4.5 million; Adjusted operating income1 of $73.6 million
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $79.0 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 8.2%
- Third quarter diluted EPS of ($0.56); Adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.33
- Strong third quarter operating cash flow of $80.1 million; Adjusted operating cash flow1 of $121.2 million
- Reduced net debt by $87 million dollars or 7% since the Merger closed on July 5, 2022
- Guidance: Raising guidance mid-point for revenue, adjusted EBITDA1, and adjusted operating cash flow1
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) announced third quarter 2022 financial results. "I'm pleased to report a strong start for V2X with third quarter results that demonstrate our ability to grow, generate substantial cash flow, and increase value for shareholders," said Chuck Prow, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "Our adjusted operating cash flow1 of $121 million in the quarter was significant and highlights the robust cash generative nature of our business. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 8.2%, which was driven by our teams' successful efforts in delivering solid performance that was also ahead of schedule. We also continue to make significant progress on integration milestones and remain on track to deliver our previously communicated cost synergies. Based on our current momentum, significant progress on integration, and third quarter performance, we are increasing the mid-point of our guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA1 and adjusted operating cash flow1. I'd like to thank all of our employees for their focus on delivering results and achieving significant progress on integration, while providing high quality uninterrupted service and support to our clients."
Mr. Prow continued, "We remain excited about the potential opportunities that lie ahead for V2X to lead in the converged environment. The key metrics and leading indicators of our business remain strong. Recent wins have driven our total backlog to $13 billion, which represents over three times V2X's annualized revenue, providing substantial visibility. Additionally, the company does not currently have any contracts that generate more than two percent of revenue up for recompete for at least the next two and half years. With limited recompetes and solid revenue visibility, V2X is focusing on capturing new opportunities and contract expansion. Our $20 billion combined pipeline of new business currently submitted and / or expected to be submitted over the next twelve months provides additional opportunity to further grow the business. Furthermore, V2X has identified revenue synergies that are incremental to our current pipeline that are currently being assessed for resource allocation and pursuit. In aggregate, we believe V2X is well positioned to create additional value for our stakeholders."
Third Quarter Results
- Third quarter 2022 revenue of $958.2 million; Pro forma revenue of $961.3 million
- Operating income of $4.5 million, or 0.5% margin, including Merger and integration related costs of $44.9 million and amortization of acquired intangible assets of $24.2 million
- Adjusted operating income1 of $73.6 million or 7.7% adjusted operating margin1
- Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter of $79.0 million with an 8.2% adjusted EBITDA margin1
- Diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2022 of ($0.56) and includes Merger and integration related costs
- Adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.33 in the quarter
- Operating cash flow for the quarter of $80.1 million
- Adjusted operating cash flow1 for the quarter of $121.2 million (excluding Merger related payments)
- Net debt on September 30, 2022, of $1,220.7 million, representing an $87 million decrease from the closing on July 5, 2022
- The Company was undrawn on its revolver at quarter end
- Total backlog as of September 30, 2022 of $12.7 billion
"Our third quarter financial results were strong and a great start for V2X," said Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Pro forma revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $961.3 million. Pro forma revenue takes into consideration the four days of our third quarter where Vertex was not part of V2X. Organic revenue growth was 10% for legacy Vectrus and was driven by continued strong performance on LOGCAP V, growth associated with the Fort Benning Eagle contract award and volume associated with rapid response and contingency efforts in Europe as well as INDOPACOM. Organic revenue from INDOPACOM increased 113% year-over-year, a noteworthy achievement especially given the revenue contribution from the Pacific Defender exercise during the prior year period. Total topline expansion was driven by the Merger with Vertex on July 5, 2022, which includes the ramp of new business including the E-6B, Advanced Helicopter Training System, Navy Test Wing Atlantic, and Global Strike programs."
Ms. Lynch continued, "Our strong performance coupled with a focus on cash collections and process improvement in the quarter yielded strong results with significant cash generated from operating activities of $80.1 million. Excluding Merger related payments of $41.1 million, adjusted operating cash flow1 in the quarter was $121.2 million. This solid performance resulted in a $87.0 million dollar or 7% reduction in the company's net debt since the Merger Closing Date, which exemplifies V2X's ability to generate strong cash flow with low capital requirements. Total consolidated indebtedness to EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 3.7x, a 0.3x improvement from Merger close. Importantly, we have been able to reduce our leverage ahead of plan, which was previously expected to be 3.7x by the end of this year. We anticipate our net debt will show further improvement in Q4 2022."
Guidance
Ms. Lynch concluded, "Given our current momentum, significant progress on integration, and third quarter performance, we are increasing the mid-point of the second half 2022 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA1 and adjusted operating cash flow1."
Guidance for the second half (2H) 2022 is as follows:
$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts
V2X 2H 2022 Guidance
V2X 2H 2022 Guidance
Revenue
$1,900
to
$1,940
$1,920 to $1,940
Adjusted EBITDA1
$140
to
$150
$145 to $150
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1
$1.94
to
$2.19
$2.14 to $2.28
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Excluding M&A Costs
$130
to
$150
$140 to $150
Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.
Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call
Footnotes:
1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for descriptions and reconciliations.
About V2X
V2X is a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, formed by the 2022 Merger of Vectrus and Vertex to build on more than 120 combined years of successful mission support. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 14,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation, to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.
Safe Harbor Statement
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all the statements and items listed under "Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2022 performance outlook, five-year growth plan, revenue, DSO, contract opportunities, the potential impact of COVID-19, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "potential," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company based on information currently available to management.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
V2X, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
October 1,
September 30,
October 1,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$958,156
$459,408
$1,912,693
$1,364,257
Cost of revenue
861,073
418,900
1,733,654
1,235,209
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
92,596
27,618
154,295
77,045
Operating income
4,487
12,890
24,744
52,003
Interest expense, net
(27,265)
(1,955)
(30,908)
(6,140)
(Loss) income from operations before income
(22,778)
10,935
(6,164)
45,863
Income tax (benefit) expense
(5,739)
677
(2,453)
7,623
Net income (loss)
$(17,039)
$10,258
$(3,711)
$38,240
Earnings per share
Basic
$ (0.57)
$ 0.87
$ (0.21)
$ 3.27
Diluted
$ (0.56)
$ 0.87
$ (0.21)
$ 3.23
Weighted average common shares
29,830
11,726
17,806
11,696
Weighted average common shares
30,172
11,849
18,020
11,830
V2X, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share information)
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 144,061
$ 38,513
Restricted cash
3,312
—
Receivables
690,943
348,605
Prepaid expenses
74,483
21,160
Other current assets
12,398
15,062
Total current assets
925,197
423,340
Property, plant, and equipment, net
75,960
23,758
Goodwill
1,537,710
321,734
Intangible assets, net
559,985
66,582
Right-of-use assets
51,968
43,651
Other non-current assets
17,632
10,394
Total non-current assets
2,243,255
466,119
Total Assets
$ 3,168,452
$ 889,459
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 385,936
$ 212,533
Compensation and other employee benefits
147,870
80,284
Short-term debt
11,850
10,400
Other accrued liabilities
172,027
55,031
Total current liabilities
717,683
358,248
Long-term debt, net
1,286,985
94,246
Deferred tax liability
50,249
32,214
Operating lease liability
40,234
34,536
Other non-current liabilities
84,918
20,128
Total non-current liabilities
1,462,386
181,124
Total liabilities
2,180,069
539,372
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 30,460 and 11,738 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively
305
117
Additional paid in capital
735,357
88,116
Retained earnings
264,042
267,754
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,321)
(5,900)
Total shareholders' equity
988,383
350,087
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,168,452
$ 889,459
V2X, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
October 1,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net (loss) income
$ (3,711)
$ 38,240
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by
Depreciation expense
8,663
4,788
Amortization of intangible assets
28,597
7,521
Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
59
65
Stock-based compensation
18,800
6,927
Amortization of debt issuance costs
3,903
689
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(1,676)
(22,835)
Prepaid expenses
(3,442)
(15,625)
Other assets
1,119
(118)
Accounts payable
50,210
55,653
Deferred taxes
(151)
780
Compensation and other employee benefits
21,200
(5,737)
Other liabilities
(23,803)
(16,970)
Net cash provided by operating activities
99,768
53,378
Investing activities
Purchases of capital assets
(8,231)
(7,650)
Proceeds from the disposition of assets
20
16
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
194,431
262
Contribution to joint venture
—
(2,496)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
186,220
(9,868)
Financing activities
Repayments of long-term debt
(58,363)
(6,000)
Proceeds from revolver
392,000
352,000
Repayments of revolver
(495,000)
(397,000)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
370
114
Payment of debt issuance costs
(2,324)
(17)
Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation
(1,934)
(2,317)
Net cash used in financing activities
(165,251)
(53,220)
Exchange rate effect on cash
(11,877)
(2,784)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
108,860
(12,494)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year
38,513
68,727
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
$ 147,373
$ 56,232
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Interest paid
$ 27,035
$ 4,706
Income taxes paid
$ 10,344
$ 9,068
Non-cash investing activities:
Purchase of capital assets on account
$ 438
$ 480
Common stock issued for business acquisition
$ 630,636
$ —
Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures
The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income, and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.
We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.
In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating cash flow, and organic revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.
Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating cash flow, and organic revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income, and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.
- Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.
- Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets and amortization of debt issuance costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
- EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
- Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (or used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A payments and related costs.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($K, except per share
Three Months
M&A,
Amortization
Amortization
Prior
Three Months
Revenue
$ 958,156
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 958,156
Operating income
$ 4,487
$ 44,926
$ 24,174
$ —
$ —
$ 73,587
Operating margin
0.5 %
7.7 %
Interest expense, net
$ (27,265)
$ —
$ —
$ 3,515
$ —
$ (23,750)
(Loss) income from
$ (22,778)
$ 44,926
$ 24,174
$ 3,515
$ —
$ 49,837
Income tax (benefit)
$ (5,739)
$ 9,624
$ 5,070
$ 678
$ —
$ 9,633
Income tax rate
25.2 %
19.3 %
Net (loss) income
$ (17,039)
$ 35,302
$ 19,104
$ 2,837
$ —
$ 40,204
Weighted average
30,172
30,172
Diluted (loss) earnings
$ (0.56)
$ 1.17
$ 0.63
$ 0.09
$ —
$ 1.33
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($K)
Three Months
September 30,
2022
M&A,
Amortization
Amortization
Prior
Three Months
Operating Income
$ 4,487
$ 44,926
$ 24,174
$ —
$ —
$ 73,587
Add:
Depreciation and
$ 29,599
$ —
$ (24,174)
$ —
$ —
$ 5,425
EBITDA
$ 34,086
$ 44,926
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 79,012
EBITDA Margin
3.6 %
8.2 %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($K, except per share
Three Months
M&A,
Amortization
Amortization
Prior
Three Months
Revenue
$ 459,408
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 459,408
Operating income
$ 12,890
$ 3,284
$ 2,630
$ —
$ 10
$ 18,814
Operating margin
2.8 %
4.1 %
Interest expense, net
$ (1,955)
$ —
$ —
$ 226
$ —
$ (1,729)
(Loss) income from
$ 10,935
$ 3,284
$ 2,630
$ 226
$ 10
$ 17,085
Income tax (benefit)
$ 677
$ 546
$ 437
$ 43
$ 1,526
$ 3,229
Income tax rate
6.2 %
18.9 %
Net (loss) income
$ 10,258
$ 2,738
$ 2,193
$ 183
$ (1,516)
$ 13,856
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,849
11,849
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$ 0.87
$ 0.23
$ 0.19
$ 0.02
$ (0.13)
$ 1.17
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($K)
Three Months
M&A,
Amortization
Amortization
Prior
Three Months
Ended
October 1,
2021 -
Adjusted
Operating Income
$ 12,890
$ 3,284
$ 2,630
$ —
$ 10
$ 18,814
Add:
Depreciation and
$ 4,320
$ —
$ (2,630)
$ —
$ —
$ 1,690
EBITDA
$ 17,210
$ 3,284
$ —
$ —
$ 10
$ 20,504
EBITDA Margin
3.7 %
4.5 %
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:
Revenue by Client
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
October 1,
September 30,
October 1,
(In thousands)
2022
%
2021
%
2022
%
2021
%
Army
$ 352,923
37 %
$ 304,341
66 %
$ 959,792
50 %
$ 869,690
64 %
Navy
270,071
28 %
52,556
11 %
410,173
22 %
165,391
12 %
Air Force
165,085
17 %
63,569
14 %
295,015
15 %
207,565
15 %
Other
170,077
18 %
38,942
9 %
247,713
13 %
121,611
9 %
Total revenue
$ 958,156
$ 459,408
$ 1,912,693
$ 1,364,257
Revenue by Contract Type
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
October 1,
September 30,
October 1,
(In thousands)
2022
%
2021
%
2022
%
2021
%
Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable
$ 505,743
53 %
$ 338,007
74 %
$ 1,172,397
61 %
$ 972,426
72 %
Firm-fixed-price
416,618
43 %
105,619
23 %
672,970
35 %
345,792
25 %
Time and material
35,795
4 %
15,782
3 %
67,326
4 %
46,039
3 %
Total revenue
$ 958,156
$ 459,408
$ 1,912,693
$ 1,364,257
Revenue by Contract Relationship
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
October 1,
September 30,
October 1,
(In thousands)
2022
%
2021
%
2022
%
2021
%
Prime contractor
$ 886,415
93 %
$ 429,370
93 %
$ 1,781,961
93 %
$ 1,272,671
93 %
Subcontractor
71,741
7 %
30,038
7 %
130,732
7 %
91,586
7 %
Total revenue
$ 958,156
$ 459,408
$ 1,912,693
$ 1,364,257
Revenue by Geographic Region
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
October 1,
September 30,
October 1,
(In thousands)
2022
%
2021
%
2022
%
2021
%
United States
$ 582,817
61 %
$ 139,357
30 %
$ 908,271
47 %
$ 435,717
32 %
Middle East
261,997
27 %
263,257
57 %
747,310
39 %
761,758
56 %
Europe
62,669
7 %
34,902
8 %
143,847
8 %
111,604
8 %
Asia
50,673
5 %
21,8924
5 %
113,265
6 %
55,178
4 %
Total revenue
$ 958,156
$ 459,408
$ 1,912,693
$ 1,364,257
