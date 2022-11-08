Tropical Paradise Sanya Makes Itself a Top Golfing Destination in China

SANYA, China, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the intense summer heat fades and the monsoon season gives way to sunshine and clement weather, the tropical paradise Sanya, a popular resort city on the southern tip of China's Hainan Island, makes for an ideal destination for outdoor sports such as golf. Home to world-class hotels and restaurants, golden beaches, breath-taking ocean and mountain views, Sanya is famed for its natural wonders and checks all the boxes to make it a world-leading top golf destination. With some of top golf courses in the region, Sanya is ready to give global golfers a relaxing getaway.

Opened to the public in 2000, Yalong Bay Golf Club is designed by the US master-designer Robert Trent Jones who set out to create "a championship linksland resort course". Measuring 7,189 yards, the club's 18-hole course covers an area of 68 hectares, with a par of 72, ninety-eight bunkers, and a 120,000-square-meter snaking river dissecting the golf course. One of the top 10 courses in China and the top 1000 courses in the world, Yalong Bay Golf Club has been selected as the competition venue for 19 professional golf tournaments over the past 21 years and is one of the few courses in China that has hosted the Asian Tour, European Tour, and PGA Tour.

Equipped with floodlights for night golf, Luhuitou Golf Club is a standard 18-hole, 72-par course, designed by Nelson Haworth from the American golf design company N&H who also supervised its construction. Stretching across 7,310 yards in the heart of Luhuitou peninsula on the southernmost tip of Hainan Island, it has long been regarded as the premier golf destination in China in large part to its layout and location. Nestled between mountains to the south and north and facing the South China Sea on two other sides, the course is blessed with a picturesque natural landscape, combined with luxurious amenities, superior services and facilities that allowed it to clinch the accolade as one of "China's Top 10 Extraordinary Golf Resorts" in 2022.

Built on a parcel of highland that offers a commanding view of Yalong Bay of Sanya, Sun Valley Golf Resort is a JMP-designed championship course that extends to over 7,800 yards, playing to a par of 73. Surrounded by the pristine natural environment with the course covered with generous green, three holes of the course run along lakes tucked in the valley with five fairways laying across a sprawling desert. One of the biggest highlights of the course is its China's first Par-6 course that measures 828 yards from the golden tee box, promising to provide a challenging round of golf for every level of player.

Few places can rival the beauty of Begonia Bay Peninsula Golf Club which is designed with a striking mountainous backdrop and a tranquil deep blue ocean frontage. Facing water on three sides, the 18-hole golf course measures 7,132 yards in length and covers an area of over 133,000 square meters, with the US design company IMG at the helm of its design which was later modified by Neil Haworth.

"Sanya is a destination of possibilities. We have been enriching our offering to serve the demands of various visitors worldwide. We welcome global tourists to come to Sanya. Sanya will provide everything you'll need for a relaxing getaway and promise you an unforgettable memory," said Albert Yip, director general of the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board.

