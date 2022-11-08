Trevi Therapeutics to Participate at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 3:35 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of serious chronic cough conditions, today announced that Jennifer Good, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lisa Delfini, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 3:35 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the 'Investors & News' section on the Company's website at www.TreviTherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational oral therapy Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of serious chronic cough conditions. The Company has successfully completed a Phase 2 trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Based on this positive data, Trevi plans to focus future clinical development on chronic cough conditions, including IPF, refractory chronic cough, and interstitial lung diseases (ILDs).

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Haduvio

Haduvio, an investigational therapy, is an oral extended-release (ER) formulation of nalbuphine. Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are centrally and peripherally active and known to be critical mediators of cough and itch. Nalbuphine's mechanism of action may also mitigate the risk of abuse associated with µ-opioid agonists because it antagonizes, or blocks, µ-opioid receptors. Parenteral nalbuphine is not currently scheduled as a controlled substance by the DEA in the United States or by regulatory authorities in most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Investor Contact

Katie McManus

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

203-304-2499

k.mcmanus@trevitherapeutics.com

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

