RockWare Now Offers Log Digitizing Services!

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RockWare Incorporated, a geological software and consulting company known worldwide for products such as RockWorks™, LogPlot™, AqQa™, and PetraSim™, has announced the availability of a new service for converting paper and raster well logs into digital data.  Input includes paper, PNG, JPG, TIFF, and PDF.  Converted output files provided by RockWare include CSV, LAS, ASCII, and SQL.  For more information, contact sales@rockware.com or 303-278-3534.

