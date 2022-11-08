Risk Theory Launches New Habitational Property Program "Jupiter Risk Services"

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Theory, LLC is excited to announce the launch of a new specialty underwriting unit, Jupiter Risk Services, focusing on Multifamily Habitational Risks. This exclusive program offers essential property products for garden-style apartments and condominiums throughout the US.

Jupiter Risk Services multifamily habitational insurance offering is essential for today's multifamily complex owners and managers. Jupiter understands the insurance challenges of this unique market, and tailor coverage solutions to support each client's specific need.

Jupiter writes business on a non-admitted basis through an A- VIII rated carrier. All business is underwritten out of Jupiter's office in Addison, TX. Jupiter offers multiple property insurance coverage solutions including:

Building Coverage and Other Real Property

Business Interruption Income

Building Personal Property

Terrorism

Equipment Breakdown

Ordinance and Law – Coverage A, B, C, D

For more information about the Jupiter Risk Services Multifamily Habitational Property Program please visit or email us at www.jupiterrisk.com or Info@jupiterrisk.com.

About Risk Theory, LLC

Founded in 2012, Risk Theory is a privately held specialty lines insurance manager with a dedicated focus on delivering niche property & casualty insurance products to underserved markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Risk Theory is licensed to place policies in every state through its nationwide network of producers. Our mission is rooted in pairing market experts with essential products to drive the value and service needed to win in today's complex world. For more information, please visit www.risktheory.com.

