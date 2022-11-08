FLGT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 21, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Shareholders

Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:45 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 22, 2019 to August 4, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 21, 2022
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fulgent-genetics-flgt-lawsuit-submission-form?id=33404&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fulgent had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law; (ii) accordingly, Fulgent was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Fulgent's revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Fulgent you have until November 21, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Fulgent securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the FLGT lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fulgent-genetics-flgt-lawsuit-submission-form?id=33404&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

