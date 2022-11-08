Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.0 billion as of October 31, 2022, an increase of $773 million from assets under management at September 30, 2022. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.5 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $570 million and distributions of $172 million.
Assets Under Management
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
9/30/2022
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
10/31/2022
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$17,974
($165)
$371
$ -
$18,180
Japan Subadvisory
7,915
95
274
(73)
8,211
Subadvisory excluding Japan
4,978
131
140
-
5,249
Total Institutional Accounts
30,867
61
785
(73)
31,640
Open-end Funds
37,346
(635)
565
(48)
37,228
Closed-end Funds
10,985
4
165
(51)
11,103
Total AUM
$79,198
($570)
$1,515
($172)
$79,971
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
